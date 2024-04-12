TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun says ‘I’m sorry MOA’ for poor vocals at encore live performance

TOMORROW X TOGETHER dropped their sixth mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024. Following the release, the group has been gearing up for their upcoming WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE set to begin in May with first performances in Seoul, South Korea. Yeonjun of TXT recently came on Weverse and apologized for his bad vocals during the group’s encore at M Countdown.

Yeonjun of TXT expresses regret for bad vocals in group encore performance

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their mini album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1 which was accompanied by a captivating music video for their lead track Deja Vu. Every week, M Countdown in its live broadcast awards the best-performing single on the chart in the country. TXT on April 11 KST took the first place trophy on Mnet’s M Countdown for Deja Vu, the group defeated ILLIT’s Magnetic in doing so.

On M Countdown, after winning the trophy for the number 1 single, TOMORROW X TOGETHER went on to do their group live encore with their fans. Some fans criticized TXT’s live encore where they sang Deja Vu for poor vocals. However, not long after completing their M Countdown performance, Yeonjun came on Weverse (an online platform by HYBE for fans and idols interactions) and apologized for his poor performance during the encore.

Yeonjun while replying to a heartfelt message by MOA (TXT’s official fandom) on Weverse said he was touched to see such concern. The TXT member went on to say "I’m sorry MOA" and mentioned his live vocals were really bad the other day. Adding to this, Yeonjun said without excuses he accepts that he did not perform that well in the encore. Yeonjun went ahead and promised his fans that when they have the chance to do it again, he will do better and will meet the expectations of MOAs. Ending the message, the TXT member thanked fans for the number one win on M Countdown.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s recent activities

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is a K-pop boy band under BIGHIT MUSIC with members Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, and Huening Kai.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be embarking on their world tour beginning in Seoul on May 3, May 4, and May 5. Followed by the USA lap starting soon after on May 14 and later beginning the Asia lap with Japan at the Tokyo Dome on July 10, 2024.

