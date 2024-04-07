tripleS' Yooyeon set to make acting debut with new web drama What's Up premiering on April 7; DETAILS

tripleS' Yooyeon is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming web drama Whats Up, where she portrays the character Lee Yujin, a broadcasting writer. The series is set to premiere on April 7.

tripleS' Yooyeon debuts as an actor with Whats Up

tripleS' Yooyeon is set to embark on her acting journey with a leading role in the upcoming web drama Whats Up. The series revolves around the struggles of the protagonist, Noh Mirae, as she navigates the challenges of job hunting and finding her path in life. Mirae's steadfast companion, Lee Yujin, a broadcasting writer, serves as her pillar of support throughout her journey.

In Whats Up, Yooyeon takes on the role of Lee Yujin, infusing the character with depth and charm. In a character introduction, Yooyeon shared insights into Yujin's personality, highlighting her warmth as a friend as opposed to a tsundere demeanor, making her character all the more intriguing. Yooyeon's portrayal promises to bring Yujin's complexities to life, capturing the essence of her character's unique traits.

With its relatable storyline and compelling characters, Whats Up offers viewers a glimpse into the struggles and triumphs of young adults navigating the uncertainties of life. Scheduled for premiere on April 7, the series is poised to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and stellar performances, including Yooyeon's much-anticipated acting debut.

More details about tripleS

tripleS is a K-pop girl group under MODHAUS, known for their innovative approach to the K-pop industry. Their name, which stands for Social, Sonyo, Seoul, reflects their mission to embody limitless possibilities in the entertainment world. Established as the world's first decentralized K-pop idol group, tripleS engages fans in a unique way, allowing them to participate in decisions regarding group activities, sub-units, and content through NFT photo cards called Objekts.

Since their debut in February 2023 with the EP Assemble, tripleS has continuously pushed boundaries. With a roster of talented members who rotate between group, sub-unit, and solo activities, tripleS introduces fresh concepts each season, showcasing their special abilities through the Dimension. Their success extends globally, with achievements such as topping charts and embarking on international concert tours. As tripleS continues to evolve and expand their influence, they redefine the K-pop landscape, captivating audiences with their innovative approach and dynamic performances.

