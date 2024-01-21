Welcome to Samdalri finale: Kim Tae Hee's cameo stills as herself revealed for Ji Chang Wook-Shin Hye Sun starrer

Welcome to Samdalri starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun premiered on December 2 and since has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans due to the fun-loving chemistry between the actors and the light warm vibes of the drama. The series has been garnering high viewership ratings which have even crossed double digits. Actor Kim Tae Hee would be making a cameo appearance in the finale of the drama. Here are the details.

Prior to the relase of the final episode of Welcome to Samdalri featuring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, JTBC unveiled stills of actor Kim Tae Hee who will be making a cameo appearance. They expressed their gratitude to her as she readily agreed to make a special appearance. The anticipation of the finale runs higher as the actor known for Hi, Bye Mama, Lies Hidden in My Garden and Stairway to Heaven would be joining the cast for the last episode.

More about Welcome to Samdalri

Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung, Lee Jae Won, Bae Myung Jin, and Kang Young Seok are the main cast of the drama.

The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon and is known for delivering hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? Kwon Hye Joo has written the script and has previously been a part of comedies like Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

Welcome to Samdalri is the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

