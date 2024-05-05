Shailesh Lodha, popularly known for his role as Taarak Mehta in the hit sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, rose to fame after his portrayal on the show. He has always been in the headlines due to his differences with the makers of the show. Shailesh is always spotted in the city or at airports while jetting off to other cities.

Shailesh Lodha chats with paparazzi:

Today (May 5), Shailesh Lodha was spotted at Mumbai airport as the actor headed out of the city. He looked dapper in a white hoodie, and blue jeans and opted for swanky sunglasses to beat the heat. After stepping out of the car, the actor generously posed for the paparazzi.

While the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor walked towards the airport entrance, a photographer told him, "Aapka hi video dekh rahe, aapki kavitayen, pankti, dosti par (We were watching videos of your poems on friendship)." Replying to this compliment, Shailesh said, "Kaavitao se badkar kuch bhi nahi (There is nothing bigger than poetry)."

Watch Shailesh Lodha's video here-

About Shailesh Lodha's abrupt exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Shailesh Lodha played the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was a part of the show from 2008 to 2022. It was in April 2022 when he took a midway exit from the sitcom due to a rift with the producer, Asit Modi.

In January 2023, several reports claimed that Lodha had been waiting for his dues for over six months. After not receiving the payment, the actor decided to take legal support to claim his dues from the makers.

Shailesh reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution under section 9 as Asit Modi didn't pay his dues. After Shailesh Lodha's exit, Sacchin Shrof stepped in to play the role of Taarak Mehta.

About TMKOC's latest news:

Speaking about the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the headlines lately again due to actor Gurucharan Singh's disappearance on April 22. On April 26, Pinkvilla exclusively informed readers about Gurucharan's mysterious disappearance. Singh’s close friend in Mumbai, Ms Soni confirmed the news. It has been over two weeks now that the actor is missing.

