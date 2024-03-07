Who is PLAVE? Virtual boy group that got first music show win against LE SSERAMIM, NCT's Taeyoung, BIBI and more

PLAVE is a virtual K-pop group which includes five members Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho, and Hamin. They created history as they became the first virtual K-pop group to win a music show. The group was up against artists like LE SSERAFIM, NCT's Taeyoung and more and came out victorious with their track WAY 4 LUV. Despite being nominated along with popular K-pop artists, the group took first place at the music show. Here is everything you need to know about the group.

How PLAVE came to be

The virtual boy group PLAVE was formed in 2022 by VLast. The five-membered group includes Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho and Hamin. The group debuted on March 12, 2023, with their first single album Asterum. Following that, they released their second EP, Asterum: The Shape of Things to Come. This release quickly garnered more than a million views within 24 hours. They were also nominated as the Best Rookie Group at the 2023 Melon Music Awards. They are also very active on social media including YouTube live streams, Instagram, Weverse and more to constantly keep in touch with fans. The name of their fandom is PILLI which is a combination of Play and Reality.

On February 26, they released Asterum: 134-1 with the title track WAY 4 LUV which won the music show.

PLAVE becomes first virtual K-pop group to win music show

On March 6, the virtual K-pop boy band PLAVE won Show Champion for their song WAY 4 LUV and made history as they became the first virtual K-pop group to do so. They were up against CRAVITY’s Love or Die, LE SSERAFIM’s EASY, BIBI’s Bam Yang Gang and NCT’s Taeyong’s TAP. Despite being up against such popular K-pop artists, the group took first place at the music show.

This is a historical moment as for the first time a virtual K-pop group won a music show. This significant victory can change the course of K-pop. In the past, there have been many virtual K-pop groups but despite their popularity amongst the audience, failed to get a won.

About the members

Yejun is the leader, rapper and producer of the group. Noah is a vocalist and also is involved with the production. Bamby is the dancer and choreographer who is also a vocalist. Eunho is the rapper, vocalist and producer. Hanmin is the rapper, dancer and choreographer.

The members of the group are not AI-generated but rather they use motion capture to track movements and expressions.

Yejun was the first member to be revealed in September 2022. He was born on September 12, 2001. He is also a talented producer and lyricist. His hobbies include playing the guitar and running.

Lead vocalist Noah was born on February 10, 2001. He is a composer and a lyricist. His interest lies in exercise and fitness. He is also known as a princess and treats fans with untimely spoilers.

Bamby is the main dancer and was born on July 15, 2002. The member is multitalented and is good at sports, acting and singing. He jokes that he dislikes people who are tall and handsome.

Born on May 24, 2003, Eunho is the main rapper. His specialities include writing lyrics and various sports like swimming and weight training. He also likes playing video games.

Hamin is the youngest in the group. He is the main dancer. His hobbies include bowling, playing soccer and drawing. He can speak Japanese and has a blackbelt in taekwondo.

