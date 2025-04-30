Kim Soo Hyun once again sues Garosero operator for stalking amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; report

Kim Soo Hyun and his co-owned agency GOLDMEDALIST struck again with an additional legal suit against Kim Se Eui, the operator of YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. The actor's legal representative revealed the development in the ongoing legal and public dispute between Kim Soo Hyun and the other party on April 30, as reported by K-media outlet Xports News. It is one among the numerous complaints filed against the YouTuber in a span of just two months.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency released a statement, confirming the news. It read, "GOLDMEDALIST and actor Kim Soo Hyun have filed an additional complaint and accusation today against Kim Se Eui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute for violating the Stalking Punishment Act."

Notably, it is the second stalking complaint filed by the actor's side. LKB & Partners, the law firm representing Kim Soo Hyun, announced the first complaint's filing on April 1. In their recent statement, GOLDMEDALIST explained the reason behind the lawsuits.

They stated, "The basis for this was that Kim Se Eui’s continuous and repeated dissemination of false information about Kim Soo Hyun constituted a stalking crime against the actor." They also provided an update on the proceedings of the first staking case. As per the notice, on April 22, the Seoul Central District Court declared that "Kim Se Eui’s actions constituted stalking against Kim Soo Hyun" and the next day, they "accepted the request and decided on a provisional measure against Kim Se Eui."

On April 24, Kim Se Eui was allegedly notified of the same, however, he "ignored the (court's) decision and continues to spread false information about actor Kim Soo Hyun through his YouTube channel." As per the agency, the YouTuber's actions "disregard the court’s ruling", and hence he is subject to "criminal punishment of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won (approximately $14,000) under Article 20, Paragraph 2 of the Stalking Punishment Act.”

