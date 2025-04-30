Inside Kiara Advani’s babymoon trip essentials: Jumper, faux jacket and Rs 47,440 Bottega Veneta sunglasses
Kiara Advani stuns in rare pregnancy photos from her recent trip with Siddharth Malhotra, showcasing a radiant mom-to-be glow and luxurious fashion pieces. Check out her travel looks!
Soon-to-be mommy Kiara Advani may be making rare appearances lately, but each time she does, she delivers a masterclass in fashion. This time, it's a travel-inspired fashion guide, and we’re captivated by her radiant glow and flawless style. From chic outfits to accessories, here’s everything Kiara flaunted on her recent trip to an undisclosed location.
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra seem to be taking a break from their busy Bollywood lives, enjoying a laid-back getaway where serenity meets relaxation. Posing sweetly against a dreamy backdrop, Advani showcased effortless yet chic outfits, offering the ultimate babymoon travel essentials guide.
In her latest Instagram carousel post, Kiara Advani, the Indoo Ki Jawani actress, wowed with a jumper from the luxurious Sandro Paris. The cable-knit wool and cashmere blend sweater gave off vintage cricket vibes, with red and blue stripes along the V-neckline, perfectly complementing her cloudy, cold destination. The retro-style sweater, featuring full sleeves and tight cuffs, added a fresh touch to her cozy travel look.
Layering over her winter ensemble, Kiara draped a white woolen shawl with knotted frills at the borders, exuding comfy-chic vibes. She kept her accessories minimal with crystal stud earrings while skipping makeup to showcase her natural glow and radiant smile. Her sleek, center-parted straight strands completed the effortlessly chic look.
In another snapshot from the carousel, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra radiate power couple energy as they pose together. Kiara rocked a beige faux jacket with voluminous collars and a white stitched pocket, the perfect winter staple.
The Shershaah actress kept it simple, accessorizing only with her luxe Bottega Veneta cat-eye sunglasses, worth Rs 47,440, approximately. The tortoiseshell acetate frames with gold-accented knot detailing at the temples added a touch of elegance to her chic look. As we swoon over Kiara's pregnancy glow, we can't wait to see more of her fashion moments as a first-time mom.
