BTS’ V flaunts military bulk in new update ahead of June reunion; fans say, ‘have some mercy’

BTS member V has made a buzzworthy return to Instagram, sharing several new updates with fans while still serving in the military. His surprise posts immediately caught attention, with ARMYs celebrating his return to social media and taking note of his transformation since enlistment.

Among the first photos he shared was a selfie with director and photographer Ray Yi. The picture had a calm, playful feel, and fans appreciated seeing V reconnecting with creative friends even while in service. Another post showed a peaceful moment with a glass of wine, accompanied by J-Hope’s solo track Sweet Dreams playing in the background. The music choice delighted fans, who praised the close connection between the BTS members.

Spring also made an appearance on his feed. V uploaded a photo of cherry blossoms in full bloom, capturing the essence of the season. Known for his love of nature and photography, this post felt true to his personality and brought warmth to his timeline.

However, it was one particular photo that sparked the most chatter online: a candid photo from the gym. In the picture, V confidently showed off his muscular build, including toned biceps and strong forearms. Fans were quick to notice how much he had bulked up since enlisting, pointing out how different he looked compared to his pre-military days.

The image quickly spread across social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and fan communities. Reactions poured in, with fans expressing surprise and admiration over his physical transformation. Many praised his discipline and wondered what kind of training routine he had been following in the military. Some even joked that the military had turned V into a real-life Gojo Satoru.

Netizens also chimed in, complimenting his new look and saying he seemed more mature and confident. His posts gave fans a much-needed update, especially during a time when personal content from enlisted idols is rare. Even with just a few posts, V managed to remind the world of his star power.

As the excitement over V’s update continues, fans are also looking forward to BTS’ group reunion. Jin and J-Hope are already discharged from the military, while the rest, RM, V, Jungkook, SUGA, and Jimin, are set to complete their service in June 2025. The group is expected to reunite soon after, and anticipation is reaching new heights.

For now, V’s brief but powerful Instagram update has reassured fans that he is doing well. With his transformation, creativity, and presence still shining through, he has once again proven why he remains one of the most beloved figures in K-pop.

