New parents Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone step out for dinner date sans daughter Dua; don’t miss Don 3 actor turning protective hubby: WATCH

New parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone embraced parenthood last September after welcoming their daughter, Dua. Since her arrival, the couple has been making limited public appearances. However, today, the beloved couple delighted fans with a rare outing as they stepped out for a dinner date, without their daughter.

On April 30, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were captured by the paparazzi as they exited a plush restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. In a video shared by the paps, the couple was surrounded by waiting paparazzi and pleasantly surprised fans as soon as they stepped out of the café.

Some fans were seen recording their appearance on their phones, while others approached them for selfies.

Amid the chaos, the Don 3 actor didn’t forget his husband duties and held his wife’s hand throughout. Not only did he hold her hand, but he also ensured she got into the car safely. Before leaving, the Ram Leela couple smiled and obliged the paparazzi by waving at them.

Watch video

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans showered them with love in the comments section. One fan called them a "lovely couple," while another labeled them "King and Queen." A third fan commented, "Princess Dua parents."

Notably, the couple stepped out for an evening dinner with the Instagram head Adam Mosseri. He also shared a special picture with them on his social media.

Take a look

For their latest outing, Ranveer looked sharp with his long hair and bearded look for Durandhar. He appeared suave and handsome in an oversized black tuxedo worn over a white t-shirt, paired with stylish eyeglasses. Meanwhile, DP served everyday fashion goals in a white top layered with an oversized beige blazer. She paired it with denim and high heels.

On the professional front, Pinkvilla exclusively informed that the actress has come on board for Shah Rukh Khan’s King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. She is expected to begin shooting for her role in the second half of 2025.

Ranveer, on the other hand, is currently busy with his first collaboration with Aditya Dhar for Durandhar, alongside R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.