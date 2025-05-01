HIT 3 Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Nani starrer action thriller movie in theaters

Nani's much-awaited HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) has finally released in theaters today, May 1. With its release, fans have been flocking to catch the first day, first show of the action thriller. If you're eager to watch Nani as Arjun Sarkaar on the big screen, don’t miss these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

Advertisement

Viewers found HIT 3 to be a violent action thriller with mixed results. They said the first half felt average and predictable. Things only started to get interesting before the interval. The second half, inspired by Squid Game, had better moments. The pre-climax and climax stood out, but the story still felt too safe. It lacked strong twists and focused more on mass appeal.

Production quality and visuals were praised. However, the music didn’t work. Songs slowed the film down. Nani’s performance was the biggest strength, according to most viewers. Many agreed it’s not for kids or families. The film is filled with blood and foul language. While it didn’t meet full expectations, Nani’s screen presence and a few solid scenes made it a decent one-time watch.

Meanwhile, some other viewers said the first half was good. They felt Nani’s character was well-designed and he performed very well. The investigation scenes and action kept them engaged. They mentioned that the story build-up was strong. Dialogues were appreciated for being well-written.

Advertisement

Many praised the production values and the choice of locations. They also pointed out that the pre-interval and interval blocks were solid. However, some felt the background music could have been much better.

"In the first half, everything except the love track works well with a decent interval. The second half goes in a completely different direction it wasn't too bad, it wasn't too good, but it was gory and somewhat watchable," read another review on X.

Take a look at the reviews below:

HIT: The Third Case is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is produced by Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. It stars Nani in the lead role alongside KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty.

ALSO READ: Nani's HIT 3 ticket price increased by Rs 50 in AP; single screen rates are Rs 197 and multiplexes Rs 254