Ajith Kumar Birthday: Wife Shalini shares inside party pics from 2024; says 'great days deserve to be remembered'

Ajith Kumar has turned a year older today. On this special occasion, his wife Shalini took to her Instagram handle to share some unseen photos from his birthday celebration last year. In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying the day with their children, Anoushka and Aadvik.

In the first picture, Shalini and Ajith are seen sitting on a bike, with the latter taking the pillion seat and letting his wife take charge. They both pose with big smiles while wearing casual outfits. Ajith sports a striped blue shirt, while Shalini wears a green T-shirt paired with a black leather jacket, matching boots, and denim.

In the third slide, they are seen posing with their kids as they celebrate the special day. Sharing inside photos from 2024 birthday celebrations, Shalini wrote, "A birthday memory from 2024. Because great days deserve to be remembered forever."

Soon after she made the post, Ajith's fans took to the comments to shower him with well wishes. A social media user wrote, "Happy Birthday King," while another commented, "Happy birthday wishes. Live with prosperity. I wish you to live for hundreds of years without any disease."

Coming to the actor, he was recently honored with the Padma Bhushan by the President of India in New Delhi. His wife Shalini and kids were also present at the ceremony to cheer him on. He received the award alongside other stars, including Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Upon his return to Chennai, Ajith was mobbed by a huge crowd. While initially no one suspected anything, it was later reported by several portals that he was admitted to a private hospital. He had reportedly sustained a leg injury while being mobbed at the airport.

However, reports suggest that he has been discharged after proper check-up. He might be taking a few weeks of rest before resuming his racing endeavors.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in Good Bad Ugly alongside Arjun Das, Trisha, Simran, and others.

