BTS named only male group in Top 10 Favorite K-Pop Artists military poll, joining aespa, NewJeans, and more; full list

The official newspaper of South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense, Kookbang Ilbo, recently released the results of its April survey. This monthly poll collects opinions from soldiers on trending entertainment topics. This time, the focus was on their favorite K-pop group or idol. The question: Which Korean stars do you want to see most on a concert tour for the military?

Advertisement

The survey was held from April 4 to April 17 through The Camp app. A total of 309 active-duty soldiers participated. Girl group aespa ranked first in the poll. They received 18.1% of the total votes. Many soldiers praised the group’s music and energy. One soldier said that Karina gave him the motivation to push through tough days, and another added that listening to aespa during break time helped him feel better. Their catchy songs and strong performances seem to have left a deep impression.

Coming in at a close second was fromis_9, earning 16.2% of the votes. They also received warm responses from the military community. Soldiers shared that the group’s charm and upbeat songs made them feel more cheerful during downtime. Soloist IU placed third with 6.5%. She was followed by IVE with 6.1% and NMIXX with 4.9%. NewJeans also made the list with 3.6%, showing strong support despite ongoing contract controversy with ADOR. Rising bands QWER (3.2%) and BabyMonster (2.9%) came next, proving their growing influence.

Advertisement

LE SSERAFIM secured 2.3%, while BTS received 1.9% of the total votes. Despite being on military hiatus, BTS remains a favorite. They were the only male group to enter the top 10. Their inclusion highlights the group’s lasting impact, even while they’re away from the spotlight.

Furthermore, the Military Barracks Chart by Kookbang Ilbo is a monthly content series. It lets soldiers vote on hot topics and share opinions. Each month, the survey topic changes. Results give insight into military trends and pop culture favorites. This poll also reflects the evolving landscape of K-pop fandom within the military. While girl groups continue to dominate in popularity, BTS still holds strong recognition.

ALSO READ: J-Hope's reaction to 'BTS paved the way' comments has fans saying 'this is why I like them'