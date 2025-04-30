Mrunal Thakur's airport look in Rs 26,800 floral embroidery denim will make you forget your BASIC jeans

No one executes chic and cool airport fashion like Mrunal Thakur! Landing in Mumbai last night (April 29), the actress managed to once again leave us in awe with her swag look. For the same, she wore a cool black jacket and show-stopping jeans that were anything but BASIC. With that, she served serious style lessons on how to take casual dressing to a whole new level, and we’re indeed here for it. So, let’s check out her ensemble in detail.

Advertisement

At the airport, Mrunal Thakur wore a black crop jacket that instantly caught our attention. It was effortlessly paired with the black top worn underneath it, channeling a cool aesthetic. She kept the jacket open, whereas its loose sleeves gathered at the edges added an easygoing touch to keep her traveling relaxed.

The actress’ choice of top and jacket was indeed perfect, but for us, the real showstopper was her Rs 26,800 Cerrado cross-stitch denim pants from Moonray. The trendy pick looked playful with the floral hand embroidery all over it. The straight-legged tailored pants ensured ease of movement without compromising on style.

But her look was definitely not limited to her outfit; her accessories were equally striking. She enhanced her appearance with simple golden earrings but added a cool touch with the black-tinted sunglasses. Giving a luxurious touch, she carried a classy Dior saddlebag in her arms that went well with her cool vibe.

Advertisement

Moreover, her hair and makeup were on point as well. She opted for a no-makeup approach, letting her natural beauty shine through. Painting her lips with the glossy lipstick, she just added a moist touch and left her mid-length hair open, parted in the middle. Slipping into comfortable white shoes, the Hi Nanna actress decided to keep her things comfy.

When it comes to nailing the cool airport fashion like a pro, Mrunal Thakur always seems to top the charts. Thanks to her expert eye for styling a crop jacket and floral embroidery denim jeans, we just got another look to recreate for our next outing, and we’re definitely not missing out on this.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday shows how to style black ruffled skirt for date night without looking over the top