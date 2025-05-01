Thudarum Kerala Advance Booking Day 7: Mohanlal’s family entertainer soars high on Labour Day; grosses Rs 4 crore of pre-sales

The latest Malayalam release, Thudarum, is setting the box office ablaze with each passing day. Billed as a family drama, the Tharun Moorthy directorial surprises the audience with its second half, thus, the movie is witnessing a superlative trend at the box office. The Mohanlal starrer will continue to storm the box office as the movie has recorded a banger pre-sales for its Day 7.

Thudarum registers a phenomenal pre-sales of Rs 4 crore for Day 7

Released on April 25th, Thudarum opened with Rs 5.10 crore and went on to smash over Rs 35 crore in just 6 days of release. After recording the biggest first Wednesday of all time in Kerala, the family drama is set for another massive business day tomorrow. The movie has recorded a banger pre-sales of Rs 4 crore for its Day 7 (Thursday) in its home turf.

The Mohanlal movie will take advantage of the Holiday during International Labour Day and see huge spot bookings and walk-ins. If all goes well on its first Thursday, it will easily score over Rs 7 crore.

Thudarum currently stands at Rs 39.50 crore gross. It has already surpassed the Rs 40 crore mark with its Day 7 advances. Furthermore, the Tharun Moorthy directorial will zoom past the Rs 50 crore on its 2nd Friday (Day 8) at the Kerala box office. It will enjoy a massive surge in its second weekend, which is expected to wrap around the Rs 60 crore mark.

Watch Thudarum trailer:

Thudarum in cinemas

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

