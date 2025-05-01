General Hospital April 30 Episode Recap: Willow Returns Home, Nina Gets Overwhelmed With Guilt

Willow finally returns to Port Charles from Germany only to find out about Drew’s latest scandal. She walks into his house only to find him in a compromising position with Jacinda. Drew has a lot of explaining to do, but he isn’t sure about his situation.

He couldn’t recollect how he ended up in the situation, but recalled ordering a strong drink from Port Charles Grille. However, the viewers know exactly what happened. In case you aren’t caught up with the context, Portia and Nina are behind Drew’s condition.

Nina had decided to ruin his and Willow’s relationship by drugging him and planting Jacinda on his bed, and Portia was her partner-in-crime. In this episode, Portia reported back to Nina after witnessing Drew’s body shot scenes at The Savoy, a local Port Charles nightclub.

Portia expressed her excitement to Nina, saying their plan worked out better than they’d imagined. Although Nina intently listened to Portia rave about their masterful plan, she couldn’t help but feel guilty over the discourse.

Portia’s praise starts eating Nina away as she begins to empathize with Willow’s pain. Elsewhere, Jason and Carly investigate the threats to Sonny that could put his life in danger. They joined the latter in California, where he came across a life-or-death situation.

If it weren’t for Brick, Sonny would have been dead. Jason speculated that Jenz Sidewell could have something to do with the incident, considering his wife Natalia has an old connection with Sonny. Brenan suggests another theory connected to the incident, which throws off Jason and Carly.

Meanwhile, Lulu interviews Alexis, discussing the reason she gave up her son, Sam, about 20 years ago. The conversation sparked deep conversations about family history and legacies in Port Charles.

Elsewhere, Trina urges Kai to reconsider his surgery. But he’s determined to go through with it and have a future in football. Will Kai make it through? Stay tuned for updates!