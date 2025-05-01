The Better Sister Trailer: Jessica Biel Accused of Stealing Elizabeth Banks’ Identity in Nail-Biting Murder Mystery
Jessica Biel and Elizabeth play sisters in the murder mystery based on bestselling author Alafair Burke’s book. The limited series follows two sisters navigating the aftermath of a murder!
Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks play sisters in the upcoming whodunnit murder mystery, The Better Sister. Prime Video dropped the thrilling trailer of the series, which follows the aftermath of the murder of Chloe's (Biel) husband, Adam (Corey Stoll).
However, his death brings some dark family secrets to life. "Chloe navigates life with husband Adam and son Ethan while her sister Nicky battles addiction. Adam's murder unveils long-hidden family secrets, shaking their world," says the official synopsis.
The trailer starts with Biel giving herself a pep talk after everything transpires. "Your husband has been murdered, and your sister is here. Though I'm feeling anxiety about this, I release it," she says while standing in front of a mirror.
The clip then cuts to the night she finds her husband's body lying in a pool of blood. Next thing we see is Biel in the interrogation room, sitting in her chic white gown that has been bloodied. Nicky (Banks) showed up at her sister's door as the investigation began.
They don’t appear particularly affectionate; it seems like they’ve been hiding a dark secret. It is revealed that Nicky is the biological mother of Chloe’s son, Ethan (Maxwell Acee Donovan). She also happens to be an ex-girlfriend of Chloe’s husband, Adam.
“What a crazy turn. The world knowing you stole your sister’s life,” someone accuses Chloe (Biel) in the trailer. The series, based on the book by bestselling author Alafair Burke, will be a limited series comprising 8 episodes.
It explores the terrible things that could create a rift between two sisters apart and later bring them back together against the world. Biel’s character is described as a high-profile media executive who lives a picturesque life with a loving husband and a child.
On the contrary, Banks’ character struggles to make ends meet and stay sober. The Better Sister is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.