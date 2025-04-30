Housefull 5: Priyanka Chopra sends major shout-out to teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming comedy caper, ‘Looks like so much fun’

The teaser of the highly anticipated Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy caper Housefull 5 was released earlier in the day. The promotional asset introduced fans to the first glimpse of the star cast of the film. While the excitement for the film is already palpable, Priyanka Chopra sent a major shout-out to director Tarun Mansukhani and producer Sajid Nadiadwala through a special post.

Advertisement

On April 30, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and shared the teaser of the comedy film, Housefull 5. She congratulated the director and producer as she proclaimed that the film looked "so much fun." She wrote, "Congratulations Truuuun! This looks like so much fun. @tarun_mansukhani @sajid.nadiadwala."

Take a look

It was earlier in the day that the makers of Housefull 5 dropped a minute-long teaser that showed glimpses of the entire star cast of the film that includes a huge ensemble star cast with the biggest names of Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa and, Nargis Fakhri.

In addition to this, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir will also be seen adding their flavor of comedy in the film. However, the twist in the fifth installment of the beloved franchise lies with the introduction of a k*ller.

Advertisement

The teaser was shared on the 15th anniversary of the release of the first installment of Housefull. Sharing the update, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote on Instagram, "15 Years Ago Today... The Madness Began! India's Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy... but a KILLER Comedy! Here's presenting the teaser of #Housefull5. #Housefull5 releases in cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!"

Speaking of Priyanka Chopra, the actress is all set to make her comeback in the Indian film industry, nearly six years after The Sky Is Pink.

She is currently busy working on her comeback project in Indian cinema with SSMB 29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu in the key roles. The film is set to hit the silver screens in Summer 2027.

ALSO READ: New parents Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone step out for dinner date sans daughter Dua; don’t miss Don 3 actor turning protective hubby: WATCH