Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 21: Naslen starrer sports drama continues steady run, grosses Rs 20 lakh

Naslen starrer Alappuzha Gymkhana added another Rs 20 lakh to the tally on Day 21, taking the total cume to Rs 37 crore in Kerala.

Updated on May 01, 2025 | 12:47 AM IST | 18K
Naslen
Credits: Plan B Motion Pictures

Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead, is holding up well at the box office. The movie remained steady despite facing major competition from Mohanlal's Thudarum in its home state. The Khalid Rahman directorial has already emerged as a big success for the makers and is expected to wrap its theatrical run on a banger note. 

Alappuzha Gymkhana adds Rs 20 lakh to the tally on Day 21

Opened with Rs 3 crore, Alappuzha Gymkhana wrapped its first week at Rs 20 crore. It further witnessed a superlative trend and smashed the Rs 30 crore mark in its second week. The sports drama then faced major competition from the new release, Thudarum, and since then, it has been trending at lower levels.

As per estimates, the movie added Rs 20 lakh to the tally on its Day 21, bringing the total cume to Rs 37 crore gross at the Mollywood box office. 

The movie will keep luring the audience on low levels for a couple of days. It is expected to wrap its theatrical run under the Rs 40 crore mark in Kerala. 

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows: 

Day-Wise  Gross Kerala Collections
Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore
Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore
Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore
Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore
Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore 
Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore 
Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore
Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore 
Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore 
Day 14  Rs 1.00 crore
Day 15 Rs 0.70 crore 
Day 16 Rs 0.50 crore 
Day 17 Rs 0.55 crore
Day 18 Rs 0.65 crore
Day 19 Rs 0.30 crore 
Day 20 Rs 0.20 crore 
Day 21  Rs 0.20 crore (est.)
Total

Rs 37.05 crore

Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer: 


Alappuzha Gymkhana is in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

