HIT 3 Final Advance Booking Worldwide: Nani's A-rated actioner set for BANGER opening, grosses Rs 14 crore plus from pre-sales for Day 1

The Telugu movie HIT 3, starring Nani in the lead role of Arjun Sarkaar, will hit the big screens in a few hours. The A-rated action thriller has registered phenomenal pre-sales for its opening day, and the Sailesh Kolanu-directed movie is all set to have a banger of a start at the box office.

HIT 3 records a phenomenal pre-sales of Rs 14 crore globally

HIT: The Third Case has grossed over an advance of Rs 14 crore for the opening day at the worldwide box office. Of this, Rs 10 crore came from the Indian markets, while the rest was registered in overseas territories. The movie fetched an advance of Rs 4.20 crore from Telangana and Rs 3.20 crore from the Andhra Pradesh market.

Going by the solid trends and advance booking, HIT 3 is expected to emerge as Nani’s second biggest opener at the box office. The crime thriller is among the biggest box office bets of Telugu cinema this year. If the content clicks well with the audience, the third installment of the HIT franchise will sail through a successful theatrical run.

Other than Telugu, the movie is also releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages in India. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares outside its home turf.

HIT 3 deepens the film universe with more grit, bloodshed, and psychological tension. The trailer gives a glimpse into a dark and twisted case that places Nani’s intense cop avatar in a world of hidden truths and internal scars, set in Hyderabad and Kashmir backdrops.

HIT 3 in cinemas

HIT: The Third Case is hitting the cinemas on May 1st. It will have a four-day long weekend. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

