EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Were Arbaz Patel and Nikki Tamboli in touch before entering Bigg Boss Marathi 5? Actress reveals

Nikki Tamboli, known for being a popular reality show personality, was also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi 5. During her stint on the show, she and her co-contestant Arbaz Patel fell in love. Now, exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Nikki shed light on how haters often try to separate them. The actress even revealed that Arbaz knew her before Bigg Boss Marathi 5 and had even DMed her.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Nikki Tamboli revealed how many people don't know, but Arbaz had DMed her before they met on Bigg Boss Marathi 5. She revealed that Arbaz knew her. Nikki disclosed, "I don't know what happened when I saw him on stage, it was love at first sight. Even he had a past. Many things happened."

Nikki Tamboli recalled how Arbaz Patel messaged her before Bigg Boss 14. She also remembered Arbaz receiving a random call from an unknown person on Eid when he was with Nikki. The actress elaborated on how someone was trying to separate them and trying to create a misunderstanding between them. She emphasised how Arbaz's name was dragged into too many controversies after Bigg Boss Marathi 5, but they didn't let that affect them.

Watch Nikki Tamboli's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Speaking about the random call, Nikki mentioned how she is smart and added, "It's about my life decisions. He (Arbaz) is a very good friend of mine, I am in love, he is in love, whatever it is, but I'm not blind in love. I have analysed. I have seen it. I have checked with people, and then I decided what is right and wrong. Even now, people want to separate us."

Nikki mentioned how she is unaware of why people want to separate her and Arbaz, and added that even she gets messages where people call him a "bad" guy. The actress revealed how she never let these messages affect her or doubt Arbaz's loyalty. Nikki shared that Arbaz confessed everything to her once they came out of the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. She praised Arbaz's decision to be transparent with her and recalled how he surrendered himself to her.

On the professional front, Nikki Tamboli has been a part of several reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss Marathi 5, Celebrity MasterChef and more.

