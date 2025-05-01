Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Wedding Anniversary: Couple shares love-soaked posts as they mark 9 years of togetherness

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary, and the actress ensured the day was as heartwarming as ever. Known for calling their special day a “monkeyversary,” Bipasha took to Instagram to post a touching video montage that gave fans a glimpse into their journey as a couple, from their wedding in 2016 to their beautiful life now with daughter Devi.

Advertisement

The montage featured glimpses from their wedding ceremony, anniversary celebrations over the years, and a recent intimate family moment in the Maldives. The final clip showed the couple and their baby girl, Devi, joyfully cutting an anniversary cake by the beach. To add to the emotional vibe, Bipasha set the video to Spencer Crandall’s romantic track “My Person,” a perfect fit for their love story.

In her caption, she wrote, “Happy 9th Monkeyversary To My Everything. Monkeylove Forever.” Fans flooded the comments with love and heart emojis, celebrating the duo’s lasting bond.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy 9th anniversary, my love! Thank you for loving me the way you do and being mine forever. #monkeylove #grateful #gratitude," for his wife Bipasha. The comments section of both actors was filled with love and admiration from fans.

Bipasha and Karan’s story began in 2014 when they met on the sets of the horror film Alone. Their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into a real-life romance, and they tied the knot on April 30, 2016. In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Devi Basu Singh Grover, completing their happy little family.

Advertisement

Over the years, Bipasha has worked in several Bollywood projects, known for films like Jism, Dhoom 2, Race, Lamhaa and Corporate. She stepped away from the big screen for a while but returned in the 2020 digital crime thriller Dangerous, where she starred opposite Karan.

On the other hand, Karan rose to fame with hit TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. He has also been part of films such as Hate Story 3 and Fighter, where he shared screen space with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

The couple continues to win hearts not only for their individual careers but also for their beautiful bond, which they lovingly share with fans.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu receives ‘best’ birthday gift as she celebrates in Maldives with hubby Karan Singh Grover and Devi; can you guess?