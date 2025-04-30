J-Hope's reaction to 'BTS paved the way' comments has fans saying 'this is why I like them'

In a recent in-depth interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, J-Hope, also known as Jung Ho Seok, spoke openly about his personal transformation and military experience. He also shared his thoughts on how he views BTS’ legacy within the ever-evolving K-pop landscape.

J-Hope, who was discharged in October 2024, is the second BTS member to complete military enlistment, following eldest member Jin. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly counting down the days for the remaining members' discharge. RM, SUGA, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, are expected to return home by June 2025, reigniting hope for a long-awaited full group comeback.

During the conversation, J-Hope described his time in the military as both grounding and enlightening. “It’s a different experience. Also, in reality, I’ve learned a different life. And in many ways, I got to meet people from all walks of life and I received a lot of good energy,” he said.

One of the most powerful moments came when J-Hope responded to the viral fan comments and hashtags saying, 'BTS paved the way'. With humility and heartfelt sincerity, he expressed deep gratitude for being part of a movement that changed the course of Korean pop culture.

“I'm very flattered that I was able to play a significant role in K-pop,” he shared. “Every time I hear things like that, it gives me a sense of responsibility.” He continued saying, “If that helps paving the way for other K-pop artists to shine in a positive light, I would be most honored, happy, and proud of myself.”

These words instantly struck a chord with fans around the world. ARMYs took to social media to express their pride not just in J-Hope’s humility, but also in BTS as a group. Fans applauded J-Hope’s down-to-earth words and how gracefully he acknowledged BTS’ role in shaping the industry for newer generations. Many praised him for understanding the weight of his influence, especially in an industry where fame often overshadows accountability.

Furthermore, with BTS’ reunion on the horizon, fans are more excited than ever for what lies ahead. His words served as both a reflection and a promise that the legacy of BTS is far from over. As anticipation for BTS’ comeback builds, J-Hope’s moving insights remind the world why BTS remains not just a musical phenomenon, but a cultural force defined by passion and purpose.

