Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash’s reaction to his hat-trick against CSK yet again turns heads: ‘God mode on kyaaa’

Punjab Kings’ spinner Yuzvendra Chahal turned the tide of the match at Chepauk on Wednesday night, delivering a sensational hat-trick against Chennai Super Kings in the 2025 IPL. As cricket fans erupted in celebration, it was RJ Mahvash’s excited reaction that stole much of the online spotlight, once again reigniting dating rumors surrounding the two.

Advertisement

Shortly after Chahal dismissed MS Dhoni, Deepak Hooda, and Anshul Kamboj in a single over, Mahvash took to Instagram to share her admiration. “God mode on kyaaaa? @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior, sir,” she posted, capturing the attention of netizens. Her post quickly went viral, especially amid speculation about her rumored relationship with the star spinner.

This marks Chahal’s second hat-trick in IPL history and the first of the 2025 season. He also etched his name in the record books by claiming the most four-wicket hauls (9) in IPL history. Wrapping up with figures of 4/32 in just three overs, Chahal was instrumental in restricting CSK to a competitive yet chaseable total of 190.

Social media buzzed with reactions, from memes and celebratory posts to discussions about RJ Mahvash and Chahal’s alleged romance. This isn’t the first time Mahvash has dropped hints. In a previous mobile app promo, she playfully said, “Team banao aur paisa kamao, wicket toh Chahal le hi lega,” adding fuel to the fire.

Advertisement

Have a look:

Rumors of the duo being more than friends have been circulating since December 2024, soon after Chahal’s reported separation from dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. While both have remained tight-lipped, Mahvash’s spirited posts continue to keep fans guessing. She is a popular radio jockey and social media personality known for her witty content and relatable takes on trending topics.

As if the night wasn’t already brimming with excitement, Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta also chimed in with her jubilation. Taking to X, she wrote: “Yeahhhhhh !!! We won. What a superb team effort! Captain’s knock, Opener’s 50, an amazing hat-trick & stunning catches. What a brilliant chase on a tricky ground, almost giving me a last-over heart attack. So proud of the way Sadda Punjab played. I’m a happy girl tonight. Ting!”

Have a look:

ALSO READ: RJ Mahvash comments ‘ladkon ka rang thoda gehra hi pasand hai’ amid dating rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal; cricketer REACTS