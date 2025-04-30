BTS' Jin may face cheek kiss attack from TXT's Yeonjun if he refuses THIS demand; fans call it 'flexing privileges'

BTS' Jin is back with his popular variety show Run Jin, following the conclusion of his latest Netflix venture, Kian's Bizarre B&B. The latest episode of the fun show featured Jin's energetic HYBE juniors—TXT's Yeonjun and Taehyun and ENHYPEN's Jay and Jungwon. The young artists had the time of their lives with their beloved hyung (older brother) and the TXT member demanded something from Jin. Yeonjun even jokingly threatened him with cheek kiss attacks if he didn't fulfill their wish.

In the latest episode of Run Jin (April 29, 2025), Jin, Yeonjun, Taehyun, Jungwon, Jay and ex-Mirae's Dongpyo played fun games and had candid chats. The episode is titled Game Master Showdown Part 2. Later, Jin's HYBE juniors expressed how much fun they had during the show’s filming. The TXT members were especially hilarious during this part. Taehyun said, "You don't have to invite me back; I'll be hanging out at Seokjin's home."

Yeonjun joined in, saying, "We'll be doing it (filming content) at his place." Jay said he would be their cameraman and Yeonjun kept the joke going by asking him to film right from the front door to Jin's room. Jin, struggling to match the young artists' energy, nervously declined their request. In response, Yeonjun jokingly threatened, "Either that or a kiss from me," causing Jin and the ENHYPEN members to burst into laughter.

Fans loved their banter and shared the clips on social media. They called them "Family for real" due to their domestic jokes. Some even felt it was a way of "TXT casually flexing their privileges" of being close to BTS due to being under the same company.

