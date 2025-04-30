The Bhootnii Screening: Ibrahim Ali Khan comes to support rumored GF Palak Tiwari for her horror comedy film, WATCH

At the star-studded screening of the upcoming horror-comedy The Bhootnii in Mumbai, Ibrahim Ali Khan made headlines as he turned up to support actress Palak Tiwari. Dressed casually yet stylishly, Ibrahim was seen arriving with a smile, sparking renewed buzz around his rumored relationship with Palak.

Although the two have not publicly confirmed dating rumors, their frequent appearances together and mutual support at industry events have often fueled speculation. Their presence together at this screening once again had fans and paparazzi wondering if there’s more than just friendship between them.

Advertisement

Watch here:

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of celebrated television actress Shweta Tiwari, plays a central role in The Bhootnii and is paired opposite Sunny Singh. For the special screening, Palak opted for a traditional green suit that won hearts on social media for its elegance and simplicity.

Palak’s mother, Shweta Tiwari, was also in attendance to support her daughter’s big moment. Shweta arrived with her son and wore a customized Bhootnii T-shirt, a sweet gesture reflecting her pride in her daughter’s Bollywood journey.

The Bhootnii, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, is a horror-comedy that blends supernatural elements with laughs and emotional twists. Sanjay Dutt plays a ghost hunter, while Mouni Roy portrays the titular ghost. Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh’s romantic subplot adds a fresh flavor to the horror-themed narrative. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures and is scheduled to release on May 1, 2025.

Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt made a stylish appearance at his movie screening, looking dapper in a black kurta paired with denim jeans.

Watch:

While The Bhootnii is expected to strengthen Palak Tiwari's foothold in Bollywood, she is already recognized for her work in music videos, especially Hardy Sandhu’s chart-topping single Bijlee Bijlee, which marked her screen debut and went viral. Since then, Palak has been exploring acting opportunities in both films and web content.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, which co-starred Khushi Kapoor. Ibrahim worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, gaining behind-the-scenes experience before stepping into the limelight himself.

The Bhootnii screening also saw other familiar faces like Shehnaaz Gill, who warmly hugged Palak upon meeting her, and actress Yamini Malhotra, who turned heads with her glamorous avatar. Nia Sharma, Divyanka Tripathi, Manisha Rani, and several other known faces from the television industry were also present at the screening.

Advertisement

Would you like to see rumored lovebirds Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari in a movie together? Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari look great together, there’s no denying that! While buzz about their off-screen chemistry continues to grow, would you like to see this duo light up the screen too? Yes No

ALSO READ: Ibrahim Ali Khan admits bad reviews on his debut film Nadaaniyan ‘fried his brain’; ‘I’m glad that a lot of people...’