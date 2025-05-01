Raid 2 Screening: Ajay Devgn keeps it simple in black, Vaani Kapoor stuns in traditional attire ahead of movie release, WATCH
Vaani Kapoor and Ajay Devgn turned heads at the Raid 2 screening ahead of its May 1 release; fans anticipate a powerful sequel to the 2018 blockbuster.
Ajay Devgn returns as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, which captivated audiences with its gripping portrayal of a real-life income tax operation.
Ahead of its release, a special screening was held on April 30, 2025. Ajay Devgn kept it classy in an all-black ensemble, while Vaani Kapoor stunned in a simple white salwar suit, teamed with matching footwear and statement earrings. The duo, who headline the film together, posed for the shutterbugs and interacted with fans, building excitement ahead of its theatrical debut. Riteish Deshmukh was also present at the screening.
Watch here:
Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film is set to release on May 1, 2025, after a delay from its initial February 21 date. The original Raid was inspired by the longest income tax raid in Indian history, conducted in the 1980s on Sardar Inder Singh. Ajay Devgn's portrayal of the honest and determined officer Amay Patnaik received widespread acclaim, and the film's success at the box office set high expectations for the sequel.
In Raid 2, Vaani Kapoor joins the cast as Patnaik's wife, marking her first collaboration with Devgn. Riteish Deshmukh takes on the role of the antagonist, adding a new dynamic to the narrative. The film also features Rajat Kapoor in a significant role.
Despite facing boycott calls over her collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in another film titled Abir Gulaal, Vaani Kapoor’s attendance at the screening was seen as a confident stand. This was her first public appearance related to the Raid 2 promotions.
Raid 2 is expected to make a substantial impact at the box office, with advance bookings indicating significant interest. As per Sacnilk, the film sold over 4.63 lakh tickets ahead of its opening day, grossing Rs 4.64 crore in pre-sales. With Labour Day coinciding with the release, trade experts expect a strong turnout for the opening weekend.
Shot extensively in Delhi and Lucknow, Raid 2 is expected to deliver the same intensity and suspense that made its predecessor a success.
Raid (2018), directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, starred Ajay Devgn as upright IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The film was inspired by one of India’s longest income tax raids in the 1980s. Set in Lucknow, it followed Patnaik’s tense face-off with a powerful local politician, played by Saurabh Shukla.
