Pooja Hegde wears traditional buti work saree blouse and embodies Raja Ravi Varma's painting for her retro look

Pooja Hegde, the South Indian actress and enchantress, is on an unbreakable streak of serving vintage looks, leaving her fans smitten one picture at a time. Resuming the thread of her retro fashion moments, Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to post another carousel of heart-stirring, lotus-inspired pictures. And we are tongue-tied at how gorgeous Hegde looks in these Indian fairytale-esque attires. Let’s dissect her outfit.

From hairstyle to blouse to jewelry, Pooja Hegde’s look in her newest post takes you back in time. The actress posed alluringly against the backdrop of traditional Indian house interiors, setting the perfect tone for her retro look. She wore an ivory silk saree accentuated with lotus-pink shades, delivering ethereal and dreamy vibes. The bewitching saree gleamed with every movement, revealing royalty wrapped in traditional charm. It featured a wide translucent pink trim on just one border, uniquely adding to the drape’s grace.

Despite reaching into traditional roots with her vintage flair, Pooja adorned a rather contemporary blouse with buti work for this look, without detracting from the attire’s retro appeal. The two-toned blouse matched the saree’s shades, embracing ivory for the bodice and pink for the sleeves. The elbow-length blouse highlighted a deep neckline with the pink fabric wrapped over her shoulders and arms in a short shrug style.

The Deva actress’s accessories were where the stylists added whimsical magic to her outfit. Going for a contrasting theme, Pooja wore royal navy blue jewelry on her ivory-pink six-yard drape. The fashionista wore a polki choker with royal blue stone-studded kundan at the center. She layered the choker with another long neckpiece featuring a blue kundan locket, attached with pearl appliqué strings.

A raw traditional Indian look is incomplete without chudi and bindi. Keeping up with the heart-stirring blue contrast theme, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress wore a stack of blue glass bangles and adorned her face with a blue bindi.

Further accentuating her look with retro vibes, Hegde styled her hair center-parted with a loose braid, paying homage to historical Indian-era hairstyles.

Posing slinkily and playfully with a lotus as a prop in her hands, Pooja Hegde embodied a Raja Ravi Varma painting for her latest look.

