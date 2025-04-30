BLACKPINK's Jennie is still a baby to her mother; singer's Coachella backstage moment has fans saying, 'Mom is still mom'

BLACKPINK's Jennie has solidified her status as a K-pop icon, recently making waves at Coachella with fully packed venues and energetic acts. Yet, regardless of one's professional accomplishments, it's heartwarming to see how parents always view their children as their little ones. This was evident in Jennie's case after her second day on the Coachella stage. Fans appreciated the protective nature of her mother, finding the display of parental love highly relatable.

While Jennie was seen walking back to her resting zone, following her day 2 Coachella stage, her mom stood there patiently waiting for her daughter. While BLACKPINK performed in short red pants, exposing part of her butt, her mom quickly covered her with a hat to stop inappropriate filming. On meeting Jennie, her motherly instincts instantly arose, leading to a fun and endearing moment.

As Jennie walked back by wrapping her arms around her mom, she looked like a happy little girl. Fans loved the mother-daughter interaction and shared the clip on social media, which immediately went viral. X (formerly Twitter) users adored Jennie's mom's gesture, stating, "Mom is still mom." Some fans even called her "the most supportive mom ever" due to her presence at her daughter's act.

Jennie's mother was also found tearing up, seeing Jennie take over such a big stage and receive loud cheers from the audience. The artist also screamed "Eomma saranghae (love you mom)" after singing the line “I just wanna make my mamma prouder." Their heartwarming 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival moments won fans over.

