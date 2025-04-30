Knowing Bros star Lee Sang Min confirms second marriage to non-celebrity girlfriend; know details

Korean singer-songwriter Lee Sang Min is set to tie the knot once again with a younger non-celebrity girlfriend, sometime around early summer this year. The news of his remarriage was reported by Xports News on April 30, 2025. Following the wedding, Lee Sang Min will officially become a married man for the second time, 20 years post divorce with his first wife. The wedding preparations are secretly underway and the details regarding the same will be out soon.

According to the report, Lee Sang Min's wedding is slated to occur prior to the scheduled July nuptials of comedian duo Kim Jun Ho and Kim Ji Min. Given this timeline, it's likely that Lee Sang Min's wedding will take place in either May or June. He previously married actress and painter Lee Hye Young in 2004, and separated the year after. Confirming his second marriage, an SBS representative stated, "As reported, Lee Sang Min is remarrying a non-celebrity."

They further mentioned, "Details about his upcoming marriage will be revealed on the May 11 episode of My Little Old Boy." My Little Boy is a heartwarming variety show where mothers reminisce about memories with their children by watching their daily life videos. Lee Sang Min is currently being seen in the SBS programme, along with appearing in Dolsing Fourmen, where celebrities talk about their lives, careers and share their opinions on love.

Besides these, the singer is also a regular cast member of Knowing Bros' segment Lee Sang Min Time, where he helps guests choose their ideal partners from the cast members. Following the news of Lee Sang Min's second marriage, concerns regarding his participation in the next episodes of the shows arose.

Responding to that, SBS said, “There have been no discussions yet regarding his future participation in the programs.” Besides being a television personality, Lee Sang Min has also ventured into singing. He is a former member of the hip-hop group Roo'ra.

