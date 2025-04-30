Who was Park Hee Gon? Know about Target movie director's life and career as he passes away at 54

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Celebrated South Korean director Park Hee Gon passed away at the age of 56, as reported by K-media outlet OSEN on April 30. With a career spanning about 15 years, he left an indelible mark on the film industry with numerous critically acclaimed works. His untimely passing has cut short the potential for more remarkable contributions. The film community is mourning his loss, with his family, friends, and colleagues paying tribute to his legacy.

Honouring his contribution to the entertainment industry, here's a look back at his life and career as a talented director. Park Hee Gon was born in 1969, and developed an interest in arts while growing up. He graduated from Kyungwon University with a degree in English literature and entered the advertising industry after winning the Daesang at a national college student advertising competition. He then ventures into music video creation and later transitioned into film direction.

Park Hee Gon made his debut in the industry by scriptwriting and directing the 2009 film Insadong Scandal. The director made his mark with the 2011 film Perfect Game, a movie about the legendary rivalry between Korean baseball pitchers Choi Dong Won and Sun Dong Yeol. He then ventured into different genres with the historical film Fengshui (2018) and romantic comedy Catman (2021). In 2023, he again returned to the spotlight with the thriller crime movie Target, which included Shin Hye Sun as the lead.

The movie's gripping plot and creative brilliance made it one of his most memorable works. Notably, it is also his last work before his untimely demise. Park Hee Gon left the world too soon, but he shall live on through his craft. As per reports, the cause of his death was unknown. His mortuary has been set up at Myungji Hospital funeral hall in Deogyang-gu, Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province.

