BTS’ J-Hope 'learned a different life' in military; reveals he 'never let go of music' while serving country

After spending a year and a half serving in the South Korean military, BTS member J-Hope has officially returned to civilian life and with him comes a newfound perspective on who he is, both as an artist and as a person. In his first in-depth interview since being discharged in October 2024, J-Hope sat down with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe. He discussed the transformative experience of his enlistment and how it reshaped his worldview. He also explained why music remains at the core of his identity.

As one of the most recognizable figures in global pop culture, J-Hope’s temporary departure from the spotlight marked a significant moment for fans around the world. Yet, for the rapper himself, the decision to enlist was deeply rooted in his values as a South Korean citizen.

“I think it’s only natural for young people in South Korea to take on this responsibility,” he shared. “I thought it was a very important part of J-Hope’s or Jung Ho Seok’s life. After all, I am a proud citizen of South Korea.” His tone was humble as he shared how serving with people from 'all walks of life' helped him rediscover himself beyond fame and music.

Throughout his time in service, J-Hope explained that he encountered a reality far removed from the stages and recording studios he was used to. “It’s a different experience. Also, in reality, I’ve learned a different life,” he said. “But also, you know, a year and a half is actually not a very short time.”

That period brought out a wave of emotions. It led to a deeper appreciation for the work he’s devoted himself to over the years, recognizing its true value in his life. Though he was physically away from his career, J-Hope revealed that his passion for music never left him. “Even though I was in the service, I think there was a part of me who never really let go of my love for music,” he explained.

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s return also marks a milestone in BTS’ ongoing military chapter. He is the second member to complete his service, following Jin’s discharge. RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are expected to finish theirs in the coming months. Furthermore, with the group’s full reunion expected in June 2025, fans are brimming with excitement and anticipation.

