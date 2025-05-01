The Bold and the Beautiful April 30 Recap: Ridge Objects to Eric’s Interference, Katie Accuses Daphne of Using Carter

Clashes and confrontations exploded in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. At Brooke’s home, Hope comes in with a fresh new perspective. The latter has been resentful of her mother for betraying her by choosing her position at Forresters Creations rather than supporting her.

It’s been a while since the Forresters kicked Hope out of their company and the latter seemed to have made her peace with it. She even apologized to Brooke for ruining her and Ridge’s relationship with her coup.

Brooke asked her not to blame herself and to let bygones be bygones. She then gushed over her grown closeness to Ridge and the moment they shared at the fashion show. They go over the chemistry between Brooke and Ridge.

Hope admitted that she did some soul searching and realized that the way she and Carter deceived and took over the Forresters’ company was wrong. She promised her mother that she’d partake in her happiness and help her get what she wanted: Ridge.

Elsewhere, Eric and Ridge continue their conversation from last episode. As a diehard Brooke and Ridge shipper, he has been pestering the latter to pursue her and ditch Taylor, his current wife.

Ridge tells his father he doesn’t get to play God with his life. Eric told his son that he can’t keep going between two women and must make a final decision. He claimed that the love triangle would end one way: Ridge ending up with Brooke.

Eric went on to say that there’s no one else like Brooke. Ridge says Taylor’s pretty special, too. But Eric argued, saying that she’s not the love of his life. “Go back to Brooke. It’s where you belong,” Eric pressed.

Elsewhere, Katie accused Daphne of using Carter and playing with his emotions as part of her grander scheme. She suspected Daphne’s involvement in winning the company back. Although she didn’t confirm her suspicion, she admitted to harboring feelings for Carter.

Lastly, Brooke pulled her final move on Ridge. She insisted that the fashion industry wants the designer and his muse to be together. The duo shared a warm moment while reflecting on the fashion show. Could these two reconcile sooner than we think? Stay tuned!