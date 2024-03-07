iKON’s Bobby reveals reasons behind his diss at BTS’ RM; here’s the full story

iKON’s Bobby is a well-known Korean rapper, singer, and songwriter. As it happens, back in 2014 Bobby dissed BTS’ RM in his track Come Here. It led to a huge mess even back in 2014 and the battle is still not old news. It is very much in talks even after ten years. iKON’s Bobby recently appeared on Moneygraphy where he revealed in detail about the whole incident.

iKON’s Bobby reveals about his diss at BTS’ RM in 2014; here’s the full story

iKON’s Bobby in the show Moneygraohy finally discussed in detail the diss-incident between him and RM of BTS. He explained that it was all in good faith, it was just his rapping style that he brought to the song. RM understood Bobby's intentions and responded in his own clever way. Bobby reminisced about the rap battle, emphasizing that 'dissing' is actually a form of respect among rappers. He admired rappers like Kendrick Lamar who showcased this in his iconic track, Control.

Bobby further jokingly added that he did not go after EXO or he would have been dead. Instead, he explained that he picked RM out of admiration for his talent and passion for rapping. Bobby was confident that RM would come back with a strong response, which is exactly what he was hoping for.

In the full story, it is also interesting to note that RM and Bobby even indulged in a full-fledged rap battle. . Bobby hinted that it's just how rappers talk - they rap, they diss. Some fans got it, but not everyone appreciated the rap.

More about iKON’s Bobby

Bobby debuted in 2015 with the boy band iKON under YG Entertainment. Bobby also formed a sub-unit with Mino called MOBB. As a solo artist and rapper, he collaborated with many other Korean artists on their music like PSY’s Bomb, Lee Hi’s Video, and EPIK HIGH’s Born Hater amongst others. He released his first album Love and Fall in 2017. He recently released a new album, Sir.Robert on February 28.

