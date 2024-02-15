Wonderful World teaser: Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo battle inner demons together; Watch

Wonderful World is a much-awaited thriller drama starring Cha Eun woo and Kim Nam Joo. The series is set to release in March. Here are the details.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Updated on Feb 15, 2024  |  12:32 PM IST |  9.5K
Wonderful World: MBC
Wonderful World: MBC

Wonderful World thriller teaser starring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo

On February 15, MBC released the teaser for their upcoming drama Wonderful World featuring Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo. The teaser revealed that both the main characters harbour their pain and traumas. Together they try to slowly heal and fight their inner demons. 



More about Wonderful World

Wonderful World is all set to release on March 1 at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. There would be a total of 14 episodes and each would be released on Fridays and Saturdays. 

The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal. 

The much-awaited drama has been directed by Lee Seung Young. He has previously worked on the Tracer series, Voice series, Missing Noir M, and many more. Kim Ji Eun is the scriptwriter and she has also written for Why Her?, Lie After Lie, Cheongdamdong Scandal, and many more. Three of her projects, Wonderful World, Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace, and Between Greetings are scheduled to release in 2024. 

