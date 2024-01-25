Wonderful World First Look: Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo harbor hurt and trauma in teaser

Wonderful World starring Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo is all set to premiere this March. Fans eagerly wait for the release of the drama as their favourite actors come together for this heartwarming thriller. The drama revolves around the story of a woman who loses her son unfairly and decides to take matters into her own hands and in this journey, she tried to heal.

Wonderful World featuring Kim Nam Joo and Cha Eun Woo: First teaser

On January 25, MBC released the first teaser of their upcoming thriller Wonderful World. In the teaser, the characters of Eun Soo Hyun, played by Kim Nam Joo, and Kwon Sun Yool, played by Cha Eun Woo, appear to be drowned in their traumatic past. As the teaser gives a glimpse of their past, Eun Soo Hyun says, "It all started with that incident that day." Kwon Sun Yool is also haunted by his life and says, "Does it look like I’m living well?"

More about Wonderful World

Wonderful World is all set to release on March 1 at 9:50 pm KST which is 6:20 pm IST. The drama stars Cha Eun Woo, Kim Nam Joo, Im Sae Mi and Kim Kang Woo. There would be a total of 14 episodes and each would be released on Fridays and Saturdays.

Advertisement

The series tells the story of a psychological professor who loses everything after her young son dies unfairly. The person responsible for her misery does not receive the appropriate punishment so she decides to take matters into her own hands. In the process, she comes across others who share a similar pain. Together they try and solve the mystery and heal.

The much-awaited drama has been directed by Lee Seung Young. He has previously worked on the Tracer series, Voice series, Missing Noir M and many more. Kim Ji Eun is the scriptwriter and she has also written for Why Her?, Lie After Lie, Cheongdamdong Scandal and many more. Three of her projects, Wonderful World, Secret Memoirs of the Suseong Palace and Between Greetings are scheduled to release in 2024.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo-starrer upcoming K-drama Wonderful World confirms release date