Zico has been announced to host the new season of The Seasons, which was previously done by Lee Hyori. The South Korean late-night series showcases a particular artist in every season, where they conduct in-depth interviews, including live performances. They also invite guests to the program, encapsulating the essence of music.

Zico announced as the new host for The Seasons

On March 25, 2024, it has been confirmed that Zico will be hosting the new season of The Seasons, a late-night South Korean show that captures the journey of a particular musician. Previously, the former season of the show was hosted by Lee Hyori and was titled The Seasons: Lee Hyo-ri's Red Carpet, where the singer takes the audience through a glamorous night of music. The show gives an exclusive look at the music scene, that the general public does not often get the opportunity to experience.

The first season featured Jay Park, which was called The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive. The title was derived from the artist’s single, which was released in 2023. The subsequent season was hosted by Jannabi’s Choi Jung Hoon, titled The Seasons: Choi Jung Hoon's Night Park, which was named after the band’s song, Summer II, released in 2021. AKMU leads the next season of The Seasons: Long Day, Long Night with AKMU, which is named after the duo’s single Last Goodbye.

The show appoints new hosts for every season, which provides the audience with a close-up of their musical journey through the years and makes many new memories. Each season’s title is given after the assigned host and based upon a particular work they have done in the past. The show is usually scheduled for 12 to 14 episodes.

More about Block B's Zico

Zico is a South Korean rapper who debuted in the K-pop group Block B alongside Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Park Kyung, Zico, and P.O. In 2019, he created his own music label, KOZ Entertainment, which was later acquired by Hybe Corporation. He is most known for the track Any Song in 2019, which went viral during the time of its release. Later, he went on to create a boy band under his label named BOYNEXTDOOR in 2023, which has been creating a buzz in the K-pop industry.