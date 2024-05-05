Jerry Seinfeld Turns Into 'Man Who Did Too Much Press' For Hilarious SNL Weekend Update; Pokes Fun At Ryan Gosling

Legendary comedian and actor, Jerry Seinfeld, aged 70, still makes people laugh as the show’s comedic relevance still exists.

The comedian’s freshly released movie, Unfrosted marked his debut as a director. He recently appeared on Saturday Night Live. During the show’s Weekend Update, the 70-year-old comedian poked fun at Ryan Gosling.

What did Jerry Seinfeld say about Ryan Gosling?

During the segment, host Colin Jost made an introduction directed towards Seinfeld. He introduced Seinfeld as someone who had done “too much press.” The comedian has been busy promoting his new movie Unfrosted.

The comedian appeared in the segment looking a little tired after a packed press tour. The veteran actor asked if the segment was a podcast. Then Jost reminded him where he was.

When Seinfeld was asked by Jost about how a person would know about the excessive press they might be doing, the comedian replied, “That’s the thing. You don’t know until someone who cares about you shows you a video package and you see yourself with these people with these names… Hoda, Maraca, Chanel, Vlad…”

The 70-year-old mentioned that he can’t undo all the press he has done but he would like to help others with it. He said, “If you are struggling with the press, you’re not alone,” adding, “I’m talking to you Ryan Gosling.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Later in the segment, Seinfeld gets a call from Univision for an interview. Toward the end of the segment, Seinfeld revealed where to find him next. He will be appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Jerry Seinfeld's take on today's comedy culture

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Seinfeld spoke about the policing that the audience does. During the interview, he took a jab at today's political correctness culture for hampering comedy.

Seinfeld questioned the existence of the expected “funny stuff” in the past decade, that the audience could watch. He said that people are concerned about offending others. He blamed this situation on, “ “extreme left and PC crap.”

He also mentioned Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm and how he got away with some of the jokes as he was, “grandfathered in.”

His new movie, Unfrosted is now streaming on Netflix. The movie stars Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Maria Bakalova, James Marsden, and many more in key roles.

ALSO READ: Does Unfrosted Tells True Story Behind Kellogg And Post's Historical Rivalry? Exploring The Real Invention Behind Pop-Tart