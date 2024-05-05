‘I’m Just As Disappointed’: Usher Has A Message For Fans After His Lovers and Friends Festival Gets Cancelled

Usher’s show got cancelled hours before its schedule…

The singer was getting ready to “turn up” at his star-studded Lovers and Friends Festival until a High Wind Warning rained on his parade. The Hey Daddy singer expressed his disappointment in his recent tweet.

Usher tweets about the cancellation of his show

The U Got It Bad singer took to X to send a message to the fans who had traveled from all around the world for the festival. “Mannn…I’m just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today,” he shared his frustration.

But he had no say in it as the city officials and National Weather Service gave the direct orders for safety reasons.

“Everything happens for a reason,” he said before consoling fans that they will meet the pop star soon and expressed gratitude for their support.

Why did the festival get cancelled?

The event was to be held on Saturday, May 4. But to the disappointment of festival-goers, the Lovers and Friends Festival was cancelled less than 24 hours before the show. The organizers have been evaluating the weather a few days before the festival and getting ready to face the high winds.

Unfortunately, the safest decision was to cancel the event after authorities issued a high wind warning with a dangerous 30-35 mph wind speed. The organizers announced it on their website and mentioned it was “an incredibly heartbreaking decision.”

We’ve worked hard to create an amazing event for you, and we are just as disappointed as you are,” they wrote. The refund of the tickets will be completed within 30 days

The festival's lineup included the Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Ne-Yo, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Ciara, Brandy, and many more. There’s been no news on the postponed date, but the Standing Next To You singer promised fans that he is “working on something” to express his heartfelt gratitude.