Landslides and flooding claim dozens of lives in Brazil; check out the DEETS here

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to deaths by floods.

Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state, has been battered by days of relentless rain, causing massive flooding and landslides. According to local authorities, at least 55 people have died, with another 74 reported missing, as per a BBC report. The storms, which began last Saturday, forced nearly 25,000 people to evacuate their homes, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and despair.

Hydroelectric dam collapse

Extreme weather conditions, fueled by a rare combination of higher-than-average temperatures, high humidity, and strong winds, have caused havoc throughout the state. The storms have affected more than half of Rio Grande do Sul's 497 cities, destroying roads and bridges and leaving communities stranded.

Tragically, the storms also caused the collapse of a hydroelectric dam near the city of Bento Gonçalves, which killed 30 people. Another dam in the area is at risk of collapsing due to rising water levels, heightening local officials' sense of urgency and alarm.

Porto Alegre submerged

In Porto Alegre, the Guaíba River has breached its banks, flooding streets and submerging neighborhoods. The international airport in Porto Alegre has been forced to suspend all flights indefinitely, exacerbating the difficulties experienced by residents and emergency responders alike.

Many residents, such as Maria Luiza, whose home was flooded, have suffered both physical and emotional damage. "I live in this area, so I feel sorry for everyone who lives here. It's very sad, and it's regrettable that all this is happening," she told the BBC, echoing the sentiments of many people affected by the disaster.

Government response and meteorological predictions

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has visited the affected region and pledged the central government's assistance in relief efforts. Meanwhile, meteorologists have issued a warning of additional rainfall as a cold front moves through the region, exacerbating the already dire situation.

El Niño is a climate phenomenon that has led to more frequent and intense extreme weather events. Last year, Rio Grande do Sul suffered another tragedy when a cyclone killed more than 30 people, highlighting the region's vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

