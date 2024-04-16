Triptii Dimri dons Dior poncho but tousled hair and sultry looks steal the show

Known for her impeccable acting in Qala, Triptii Dimri makes sure to create ripples every time her name is mentioned. After acing her roles in Animal and Laila Majnu, she continues to win hearts with her uber-chic style. From bossy pantsuit looks to sultry beachwear and risqué gowns on the red carpet, Triptii turns heads each time she makes an appearance.

Speaking of which, the diva grabbed eyeballs just at the start of the week when she posted a few alluring pictures on her Instagram handle. Toning down from her usual ultra-glamorous looks, the actress decided to unwind and get comfy in Dior.

Triptii Dimri raises temperature with her sultry looks in oversized Christian Dior poncho

Burning up our phones quite literally, Triptii Dimri dropped a few bombshell pictures on her social media handle this morning. With an intent to kill the Monday blues but with style, the Animal heroine left us swooning over her exquisite charm. Sporting an unkempt and unwinding look, she looked absolutely enticing.

Keeping her bare minimum to beat the heat yet raise the temperature with her style, the diva opted for a Christian Dior's Toile de Jouy Reverse Hooded Poncho. Feminine yet flattering, the poncho exuded comfy vibes.

Made with the classic blend of Dior smooth cashmere and lightweight cotton terrycloth, the poncho is a perfect way to unwind and relax. It featured the brand’s hallmark motif with a play on reversed colors.

Moreover, it also has embellished tonal 'CHRISTIAN DIOR' signature jacquard bands along the hemline with hand-tied fringes at the bottom. With a hoodie and open sleeves, this poncho is roughly priced at a whopping INR 1,00,272 (USD 1,200). The Qala actress kept her face bare, with no makeup and tousled hair.

Another look where Triptii flaunted her curves in a bodycon black dress

After the massive hit of her recent movie Animal on the big screen, Triptii has ensured all eyes are on her. From breaking the internet with her edgy looks to dazzling on magazine covers with her sultry charm, she has got it all.

Recently, this Bulbbul beauty was spotted sporting a chic black bodycon dress. While the dress seemed quite simple and minimalistic, Triptii sprinkled her magical charm all over it and accentuated it.

She styled this INR 12,500 worth of Lola dress from the brand Self-Cntrd with her iconic tousled hair and charismatic smile. Adding a dash of gold statement earrings, she posed for the camera in a quirky style, leaving us awestruck.

What do you think of Triptii Dimri’s bold and chic style? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

