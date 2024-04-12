Tripti Dimri sizzles in black pantsuit at Chamkila premiere; brings boardroom fashion to red carpet

Tripti Dimri’s role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal finally got her the appreciation and limelight she deserves. And now, the actress is here to wow everyone with her stellar fashion choices. From bold gowns, beachwear and blazers, Tripti has worn them all, and pulled off the looks like a boss!

Speaking of being a boss and wearing blazers, Tripti's recent look at Netflix’s Chamkila premiere ticked off both. She wore a black embellished pantsuit at the event which made sure all eyes were on her! Let’s decode her look.

Tripti Dimri’s all black look

The importance of black pantsuit cannot be overstated because black is a classic and versatile color that can be worn both at day and at night. The Animal actress chose a black pantsuit which comprised a beautifully tailored full-sleeve blazer with a shawl collar, adorned with intricate gold embroidery along the sides. The button closure at the front and flap pockets added a touch of refinement to the ensemble, elevating its overall charm.

Tripti paired her blazer with matching black pants with slight flare at the bottom which added a subtle yet stylish touch, ensuring her look remained both classic and contemporary. Whether it’s a formal event or casual outing, a black pantsuit is always a reliable option.

Tripti Dimri’s accessories and glam

Opting for a minimalistic approach, the Bulbul actress complemented the outfit with subtle yet impactful accessories. A sleek purse held in her hand served as the perfect complement to her ensemble. She stepped out in classic black footwear that elongated her silhouette. The Laila Majnu actress embraced simplicity while skipping chunky accessories and letting her outfit take center stage.

Her make-up game was on point, with a dewy base that radiated her glow. For a pop of color to her look, subtle pink blush was worn on the cheeks, blended with highlighter, and lips were adorned with a glossy brown shade and nude eyeshadow. She opted to leave her hair open showcasing her golden highlights.

Tripti Dimri’s fashion journey and acting journey are both remarkable. In her black pantsuit, she proved that she knows how to make heads turn in unique outfits. She knows how to deliver style statements and keep her best sartorial foot forward. Tripti’s effortless style has won our hearts, and her pantsuit is a classic example of how she has solidified her status as a fashion icon par excellence.

