Tripti Dimri sizzles in black pantsuit at Chamkila premiere; brings boardroom fashion to red carpet

Tripti Dimri attended the premier of the film Amar Singh Chamkila dressed in a black pantsuit proving she’s the boss! Checkout Tripti’s latest look.

By Sargun Chabbra
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  12:14 PM IST |  2.8K
Tripti Dimri in black pantsuit
Tripti Dimri in black pantsuit ( PC: Viral Bhayani)

Tripti Dimri’s role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal finally got her the appreciation and limelight she deserves. And now, the actress is here to wow everyone with her stellar fashion choices. From bold gowns, beachwear and blazers, Tripti has worn them all, and pulled off the looks like a boss! 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

 

Related Stories

THIS Animal co-star would love to date ‘Bhabhi 2’ Triptii Dimri
entertainment
THIS Animal co-star would love to date ‘Bhabhi 2’ Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri spotted with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai
entertainment
Triptii Dimri spotted with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in Mumbai

Speaking of being a boss and wearing blazers, Tripti's recent look at Netflix’s Chamkila premiere ticked off both. She wore a black embellished pantsuit at the event which made sure all eyes were on her! Let’s decode her look. 

 

Tripti Dimri’s all black look

The importance of black pantsuit cannot be overstated because black is a classic and versatile color that can be worn both at day and at night. The Animal actress chose a black pantsuit which comprised a beautifully tailored full-sleeve blazer with a shawl collar, adorned with intricate gold embroidery along the sides. The button closure at the front and flap pockets added a touch of refinement to the ensemble, elevating its overall charm. 

 

Tripti Dimri in black pantsuit

Tripti paired her blazer with matching black pants with slight flare at the bottom which added a subtle yet stylish touch, ensuring her look remained both classic and contemporary. Whether it’s a formal event or casual outing, a black pantsuit is always a reliable option.

Tripti Dimri’s accessories and glam

 

Opting for a minimalistic approach, the Bulbul actress complemented the outfit with subtle yet impactful accessories. A sleek purse held in her hand served as the perfect complement to her ensemble. She stepped out in classic black footwear that elongated her silhouette. The Laila Majnu actress embraced simplicity while skipping chunky accessories and letting her outfit take center stage.

Her make-up game was on point, with a dewy base that radiated her glow. For a pop of color to her look, subtle pink blush was worn on the cheeks, blended with highlighter, and lips were adorned with a glossy brown shade and nude eyeshadow. She opted to leave her hair open showcasing her golden highlights.

 

Tripti Dimri in black pantsuit

Tripti Dimri’s fashion journey and acting journey are both remarkable. In her black pantsuit, she proved that she knows how to make heads turn in unique outfits. She knows how to deliver style statements and keep her best sartorial foot forward. Tripti’s effortless style has won our hearts, and her pantsuit is a classic example of how she has solidified her status as a fashion icon par excellence. 

 

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri reveals thinking people would start recognizing her after Laila Majnu’s release; admits being ‘heartbroken’

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sargun Chabbra
Sargun Chabbra
Content Writer

A Fashion Communication graduate from NIFT who adores movies, fashion, and scrumptious food. With two years of experience, she

...

Credits: PC: Tripti Dimri
Advertisement

Latest Articles