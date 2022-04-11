3 DIY chocolate face masks to try at home this summer for a glowing clear skin

Dark chocolate has several health benefits, especially for your skin. Though it's a well-known stress reliever, chocolate also contains catechins, polyphenols and flavonoids that have potent antioxidant properties which replenish and soothe the skin. Ever noticed that eating chocolates can melt your stress level down. The same stress which causes breakouts and skin purging can also be controlled by chocolate face masks as the cacao extracts in them decrease inflammation and cure other allergic symptoms related to the skin condition. As we establish the importance of chocolates for skin, let now tell you about 3 face masks that you can make easily at home for glowing clear skin. You will absolutely love these skin rejuvenation masks as it cools you down and embraces you with their relaxing chocolicious aroma.

Chocolate clay face mask

This clay face can be applied twice a week to remove tan, brighten up your face and unclog all impurities. This glow up mask also refreshes your skin and leaves your face with a cool and supple feel.

To prepare this clay mask, take ¼ cup of cocoa powder and mix it with 2 tablespoons of fuller’s earth (Multani Mitti) and curd. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice and coconut oil to the mixture and make them into a thick paste. Apply the mask to your face and neck and rinse after 15 to 20 minutes.

Chocolate honey face mask

Summer is the time when your skin dries and feels flaky. To retain moisture and keep your face moisturised this chocolate honey face mask will be of immense help. The mask also promises your skin an instant glow!

Take an equal amount of melted dark chocolate and honey and make a thick mixture. Add a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon to it to brighten your skin and unclog the pores. Apply the paste as a thick coat and leave it on for a while. Wash it off with lukewarm after when the mask dries.

Chocolate fruit mix face mask

This toning face mask improves skin texture, reduces inflammation and redness and also improves acne blemishes and dry skin. It moisturises your skin and makes it look supple and smooth and with consistent application can cease your acne-related skin issues.

For this extremely hydrating and skin-nourishing face mask, you need one banana, one cup of strawberry and one watermelon. Blend the fruits together with melted chocolate to prepare a thick sweet-smelling paste. Apply the mask and wash off with warm water after 20-25 minutes.

Chocolate masks can give your skin a significant glow and visible changes. The antioxidants and vitamin C present in chocolates work to nourish the skin on topical application and keep it hydrated, therefore making your skin look fresh. A must-try for glowing skin this summer!

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's bubblegum pink Mango dress and jacket set is perfect to wear for desk to dinner