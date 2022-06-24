6 Grooming devices for men under Rs 1999 from Amazon Sale today

Men are no longer lagging behind when it comes to style, fashion and beauty. They are constantly striving hard to be in trend and follow the craze that indirectly brings an evolution in the masculine fashion industry. Making an effort on yourself does not cause any harm and always works out for the absolute best. A lot of men find it difficult to get their regular trimming sessions done. But worry not, like always we have got your back! Here we bring to you 6 amazing grooming devices for men from Amazon Sale today.

Here are 6 grooming devices from the Amazon Sale Today

Scroll down and take a look at these grooming products for men that will keep you looking polished and suave.

1. Philips BG1025

This Philips body groomer is designed specifically for the body, unlike other manual or electric tools made for the face. Its total body hair trimming system lets you comfortably get rid of unwanted body hair. This body trimmer features long-lasting blades which don't require replacement regularly.

Price: Rs 1349

2. Swiss Military 5 in 1 Trimmer Grooming Kit

The stainless steel blades of the equipment are detachable and water-resistant. They are also integrated with self-sharpening technology which makes them easy to maintain. The rechargeable base takes around 2 hours to juice up and runs for 70 minutes. Every device in this kit comes with extra attachments for multiple usages.

Price: Rs 1299

3. Zebronics Grooming kit

This is a 6-in-one grooming kit that features a body trimmer, full-size trimmer, micro shaver, design trimmer, nose/ear trimmer, precision trimmer, and more to give you the best trimming experience. The grooming kit includes a micro shaver that gives you a neat trim and makes you look dapper.

Price: Rs 1599

4. Philips Nose Trimmer

This trimmer is fully washable and showerproof for easy cleaning and it is easy to hold with the textured handle that provides the best control and grip, even when wet. It includes a fast-moving dual-sided cutter with 16 cutting slots. Double the cutting slots vs the predecessor.

Price: Rs 1099

5. Kvitoe Hair Cutting Scissor For Men

This specialised high-quality stainless steel hair thinning scissor is tempered with precise thinning blades and hand-sharpened thinning edges to evenly trim hair with ease and texturize hair for stylish looks. It features comfortable moulded handles with an extra finger rest to ensure an ergonomic grip and comfortable use over long grooming sessions.

Price: Rs 394

6. Inove Men Hair Removal Spray

Inove is a water-based hair removal spray with a pleasant odour that readily enters hair follicles and eliminates hair from the roots. Spray it on the desired area, wait 6–8 minutes, then wipe and clean with a soft towel or tissue. As there is no need for a shower or bath after usage, one can use it Anytime and Anywhere as per convenience. The effects are immediate and tend to last longer than shaving.

Price: Rs 468

As a man, it is always integral for your father to look his best, polished, groomed self. The right grooming products will not only give him a clean look, but will also help make him look more presentable. Here we have listed the best grooming products that’ll be the best gift for your dad, husband or siblings.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

