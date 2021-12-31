Amazon Deal of the Day: 5 Acne clear face wash for oily skin type

Oily skin type is prone to breakouts and pimples due to its overproduction of oil from sebaceous glands that clog pores. It also accumulates dirt and other pollutants making the skin feel greasy and dull. Oil helps preserve the skin, and people with oily skin tend to have thicker skin and fewer wrinkles. The key is to strike a balance between having too much oil and maintaining your skin's natural moisture to address acne-related issues and flaunt clear skin. Here are 5 face wash options you need to check out for an acne-clear face.

A trusted skincare brand like Minimalist is our go-to option for severe issues. Acne breaks out can be of different levels. If you are facing painful breakouts, then salicylic acid can help you solve the issue. Formulated salicylic acid that penetrates deep into pores and reduces sebum and oil production, this is the cleanser you can count on!

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 284

This face wash has deep cleansing properties and has ingredients that fight existing acne and prevent fresh acne break out. It contains 11 ayurvedic herbs including honey, neem and aloe vera etc that have antimicrobial and antifungal properties and are known to be perfect antidotes to acne.

Price: Rs 545

Deal: Rs 460

This 3 percent niacinamide foaming face wash is your skin's hero to remove the day's accumulation of oil, dirt, and impurities. It controls sebum production and helps reduce acne marks.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 313

Want oil-free skin with refined, clear pores and a clarified smooth texture? This face wash is enriched with neem leaf extract, tea tree essential oil, mulberry and liquorice extract and salicylic acid that helps to keep your acne-prone skin fresh and balanced.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 212

As green tea extract helps in controlling sebum production making your skin acne-free and glycolic acid helps in brightening up the skin, this face wash from Plum is what you need for a clear face!

Price: Rs 345

Deal: Rs 258

