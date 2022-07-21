Amazon Prime Day 2022: 7 Early deals on luxury skincare products to add-to-cart right away

Skincare is self-care! Luxury skincare products are something you would have always made a note of but relegated due to the cost. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day sale we can now get our hands these luxe beauty products at slashed prices. Early deals allow you to warm up for the sale day and grab fab products at a price drop. Here we have curated 7 best deals that you should check out!

Here are 7 luxury skincare products from Prime Day Sale:

Scroll on to get your hands on these early deals from the Prime Day Sale right away!

1. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Liquid Lipstick Kit

A perfect kit for you if you just can’t resist the love for a minimal make-up look. Shades that will make you fall in love with the naturally glamorous side of you. This vegan hydrating lipstick not only moisturises your lips but gives a long-wear matte finish.

Price: Rs 745

Deal: Rs 516

2. Derma Totale Silymarin Serum

This serum aids hyperpigmentation and related skincare issues by providing UVA-UVB protection to supplement sunscreen. It keeps breakout at bay, helps regulate oil production, and provides your skin protection from pollution, and cellular damage.

Price: Rs 1295

Deal: Rs 1200

3. Olay Luminous Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum

This plumping and hydrating moisturiser with Hyaluronic Acid is suitable for all skin types and is an excellent one that will become your BFF! It deeply penetrates the skin to improve skin resilience and hydrates for plumping and bouncy-looking skin all day long.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 1299

4. Pilgrim 20% Vitamin C Face Serum

Packed with the goodness of vitamin C that is derived from natural superfood Kakadu Plum improves skin texture and nourishes deeply to help retain your skin's natural radiant glow. This premium face serum helps enhance skin elasticity, soothe skin and minimize pores.

Price: Rs 1000

Deal: Rs 599

5. SkinKraft Skin Plumping Vitamin C Serum

This serum is specially formulated to brighten dull and uneven skin tone. It is effective in improving the skin structure and reducing signs of ageing. This brightening serum helps trap moisture under skin and keeps the skin hydrated by giving it the nourishment it needs.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 569

6. Kama Ayurveda Face Cleanser

A combination of herbs, cereals and pulses to gently cleanse and exfoliate facial skin. A non-drying and natural soap-free cleanser, to leave the skin fresh and radiant. This non-foaming and non-drying, evens skin tone, Refines pores, Suitable for sensitive skin.

Price: Rs 795

Deal: Rs 599

7. RAS Luxury Oils 24K Gold Radiance Elixir Face Serum

This luxury oil from Prime Day Sale is a great grab that will soothe your skin and nourish it. “ It leaves the skin smooth and supple. I have been using it with gua sha so have some good blood circulation as well. Overall a great product for the price. Super luxury oil, leaves skin glowing after two days of use," reads the review.

Price: Rs 1250

Deal: Rs 1000

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the best time of the year to go on a shopping spree! This two-day monstrous sale event offer deals, discounts and special offers on a range of products to Prime members. Starting July 23 for the next 48 hours, the Amazon Prime Day sale will have discounts going up to 80 percent. So do not miss out on them!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

