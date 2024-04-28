Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Leads Girl Scout Troop on Visit to Grandpa's Home

Recently, Luna, daughter of Chrissy Teigen, along with her Girl Scout Troop, visited the assisted living community where Chrissy's dad lives. Chrissy, who has four children, posted pictures and videos on Instagram showing Luna, and her fellow Girl Scouts making ranch dressing and serving pigs in a blanket at the center, even to Luna's grandpa, Ron Teigen Sr.

Chrissy Teigen's Heartwarming Visit to Her Dad in Assisted Living

On Instagram, Chrissy shared that her dad, at the age of 84, has officially become a part of the assisted living community. She also expressed her joy at having him just minutes away, witnessing his happiness. Teigen mentioned that their Girl Scouts recently visited to serve pigs in a blanket and make friendship bracelets with the residents, noting her fondness for national food holidays.

The well-known food lover used her cooking abilities to teach the girls how to cook. She continued in her caption, "I also got to teach them the insanely important life skill of making the best ranch dressing - hidden valley BUTTERMILK ranch, the buttermilk packet is crucial) (probably the first ranch dressing badge in Girl Scouts?)".

Teigen made a witty remark in the caption of her Instagram post. She wrote, "If you are able, volunteering at a retirement home, nursing home or assisted living community can be such a fulfilling and beautiful experience. My mom has been taking my sister and I since we were little, and now it’s just so special to get to go and see pops too. I try to go as often as possible, and my cup is filled every time. They also might have the best fluffy meatloaf in the game." At the end of the caption, Chrissy added three white heart emojis.

Chrissy Teigen's family dynamic: Navigating divorce, close bonds, and new beginnings

In 2019, Ron filed for divorce from Chrissy's mother, Vilailuck Pepper Teigen. Aside from Chrissy, the former couple also have another daughter, Tina. A year earlier, John Legend's wife addressed that her parents had separate living situations as Vilailuck resided with the celebrity pair.

She shared with Us Weekly that her father visits daily and only maintains a marital relationship. Teigen also said that their arrangement suits them very well. She also added that they have a strong, close-knit family bond.

In January, Chrissy shared that her mom, who fans knew well, had moved to Thailand. Teigen talked about it on SiriusXM Today Show Radio's The Happy Hour. She said her mom is going to enjoy life to the fullest. Chrissy added that her mom loves taking care of her grandkids. Having her around every day at home, being with them, was really special and wonderful, Teigen mentioned. She said her mom is still young and deserves to go find happiness.

