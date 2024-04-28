Beyonce Fans Are Convinced Singer Will Make Surprise Appearance At Stagecoach 2024; Here's Why

Beyoncé is rumored to make a surprise appearance at the Stagecoach music festival 2024, alongside other country music stars. Stagecoach's official website lists performers in alphabetical order with links to social media and music platforms. Fans are suspicious of DJ Backwoods Barbie, who only has an anonymous Instagram account.

Although there is no hard evidence linking the superstar to DJ Backwoods Barbie or the Stagecoach festival, fans are speculating that Backwoods Barbie may be Beyoncé due to references to her Cowboy Carter album and Dolly Parton's album Backwoods Barbie.

Will Beyonce appear at the 2024 Stagecoach?

A semi-truck emblazoned with Beyonce’s face and the title of her eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, was spotted on the grounds of the country music festival on Friday, April 26. Although she is not listed on the lineup for Stagecoach, which kicks off Friday at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, many fans think she will make a surprise appearance in honor of her recent foray into country music.

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter truck was seen at Coachella, teasing a Stagecoach performance. Beyoncé, the first Black woman to headline the festival in 2018, left an indelible mark with her two-hour performance, which received widespread acclaim and is the subject of the 2019 documentary concert film Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé.

Beyoncé has been seen wearing a cowboy hat, matching leather pants, and a fringed leather jacket, since wearing one to the Grammys in February. The Cowboy Carter truck sightings at Stagecoach come after Beyoncé posted photos of herself posing next to a similar vehicle. She also spoke about why it was important to her to explore different genres on the album.

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive,” she wrote via Instagram last month.

She continued, “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

While it remains to be seen whether Beyoncé will make an appearance at Stagecoach, the confirmed performers include Miranda Lambert, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, and Jelly Roll. Several artists featured on Cowboy Carter are also slated to perform, including Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Willie Jones.

A brief about the Stagecoach Festival

The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, United States. Various artists attend, whether they be mainstream or relatively unknown, ranging from folk, mainstream country, bluegrass, roots rock, Americana, and alternative country. It is the highest-grossing festival centered on country music in the world.

The festival is represented by Goldenvoice, The Messina Group, and Moore Entertainment and acts as a sister event to Goldenvoice's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, taking place the following weekend at the same site. The 2020 and 2021 Stagecoach Festivals were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 1, 2021, Stagecoach announced its 2022 return. The country music festival took place between April 29 and May 1, 2022.

In recent years, Stagecoach has become somewhat of a hotspot for fans and contestants of the reality dating show The Bachelor, with numerous contestants from Bachelor Nation being invited to attend the festival and posting pictures on Instagram.

It was revealed that the initial drama on Season 6 of the Bachelor spinoff Bachelor in Paradise resulted from romantic relationships that took place at the music festival earlier in the year. Sections of the 2018 film A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, were filmed at Stagecoach.

