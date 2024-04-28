Massive 6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia's Java Island; Details inside

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale shook Java Island, Indonesia. The quake, which occurred off the island's coast, was felt in Jakarta and surrounding areas such as Bandung.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 28, 2024  |  04:36 PM IST |  3K
Image Courtesy: Project Hope
Key Highlight
  • Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Java Island, Indonesia, causing panic and chaos
  • Residents in Jakarta and Bandung forced to evacuate buildings as tremors shake the region

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about a recent earthquake in Indonesia. 

A powerful 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island, causing shockwaves throughout the region. The earthquake was reported by the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), while the United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a slightly lower magnitude of 6.1, as per the Firstpost. The temblor was felt in Jakarta and nearby Bandung, prompting evacuations and instilling fear in residents. 

Indonesia's Java island earthquake: Intensity and impact 

Residents reported moments of panic and chaos as buildings shook violently during the quake. Iman Krisnawan, a 47-year-old Bandung resident, described the harrowing experience. The resident shared, "I screamed at my wife and children to get out of the house. Usually, earthquakes last about 5 seconds; this one lasted 10-15 seconds." The long duration of the earthquake increased anxiety among those affected. 

Despite the earthquake's high magnitude, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. However, the tremors triggered widespread evacuations as a precaution. Residents who were already dealing with the aftermath of the seismic event were relieved that no tsunami alert had been issued.

Scientific analysis and depth 

According to BMKG and USGS data, the earthquake's epicenter was about 68.3 kilometers (42 miles) off the coast of Java island. The earthquake's depth determines its impact on the surface. In this case, the quake's relatively deep origin likely reduced its impact on land, lowering the risk of significant damage. 

Indonesia, located on the Pacific's 'Ring of Fire,' is no stranger to seismic activity. Because of its location at the meeting point of tectonic plates, the vast archipelago nation is prone to earthquakes.


The Ring of Fire is an arc of intense seismic activity that runs from Japan to Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. These geological characteristics make Indonesia particularly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. 

Historical perspective 

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi in January 2021, killing over 100 people and displacing thousands. Similarly, the devastating magnitude-7.5 earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Sulawesi, in 2018 claimed over 2,200 lives and caused massive damage. 

The devastating magnitude-9.1 earthquake that struck Aceh province in 2004 is etched in the nation's collective memory, killing over 170,000 people in Indonesia alone.

Know more about Indonesia earthquake:

Where did the earthquake occur?
The earthquake occurred off the coast of Java Island, Indonesia.
Which areas were affected?
The earthquake was felt in the capital city of Jakarta and nearby areas like Bandung.
