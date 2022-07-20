Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best offers on newly launched laptops from HP, Asus, Dell & more

Owning a good laptop is a necessity these days. From watching movies to working from home, a good laptop can be helpful in many ways. With the upcoming Amazon Prime Sale, 2022, you can get hands on the best laptops in India and that too at sale prices. To avail the best Amazon deals, all you need is to find the laptop that you wish to have and buy it as and when the Amazon offers begin. Moreover, make sure that you buy Amazon Prime membership because this sale is exclusively for the Prime members.

We have brought to you the best laptops to buy at Amazon Prime Day deals. Refer to these new launches and special offers.

Best Laptops at Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022

1. HP Envy x360 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i7

This is one of the coolest laptops when it comes to great resolution, phenomenal speed and compact design. With a storage of 512 GB, Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8 Gb memory and Intel UHD graphics, the laptop excels at delivering maximum performance. The visuals are the highlight of this laptop, as it has a display of 39.6 cm, 141 ppi, which has anti-glare feature for better clarity. It comes with an HP True Vision HD camera with integrated dual array digital, dual speakers and preinstalled software.

2. Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop

Dell Vostro 3420 laptop is designed for handling your everyday tasks with utmost efficiency and ease. It has an 11th Gen Intel Core Processor, which is nothing but the best. Furthermore, there is SSD storage that helps with smooth performance and no lag period. Bonus points go to its express charge, which lets you enjoy 80% charge in an hour. Certified under TUV Rheinland, the laptop helps reduce harmful blue light emissions for easy extended screen time. The keyboard has larger touchpads that let you work more efficiently. With an FHD display panel, the colours appear brighter and more vivid.

3. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2022)

Rock all your work performances in style with ASUS Vivobook 15. It is a full-featured laptop that makes things easier for you. The laptop has the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor which speeds up the processing. With 16Gb memory and SSD storage, you can wipe out all your fears of less storage. Vivobook 15’s clear, slim-bezel NanoEdge display makes the visuals really vivid and colourful. The wide viewing angles and UV Rheinland-certification, makes this laptop a safer yet a better option for eyes. Prime features include support up to 1 TB SSD PCIe 3.0 storage, built-in fingerprint sensor, physical webcam privacy shield, comprehensive I/O ports and an audio combo jack. With the ongoing Amazon deals, you can save your pockets from ripping off while grabbing this remarkable laptop.

4. Mi Notebook Pro

Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022 brings to you this laptop from Mi with astounding features at super cool prices. It has an 11th Gen Intel tiger Lake Core processor, which makes it super effective at providing excellent performances. The LED display comes with IPS QHD+ resolution and anti-glare feature for clear visibility along with a great picture. It has other key features like Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB storage, 512 SSD, Bluetooth V5.1 and Windows 11 support.

5. Honor MagicBook X 14

The Prime Day sales is offering this cool MagicBook from Honor to upgrade your efficiency and make your work easier. The laptop has a premium aluminium metal body that weighs only 1.38kgs. It is very light and convenient to carry. The 14” FHD full-view IPS anti-glare screen of this laptop has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification to be kind to your eyes. You can charge this laptop up to 48% in just 30 minutes and make use of the device. This fast speed laptop uses Intel Core i5-10210U processor with Intel UHD graphics. Additional features include backlit keyboard, 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, 720P HD Pop-up Camera with privacy mode and Pre-Loaded Windows 10 which can be upgraded to Windows 11.

6. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is surprisingly available at mind-blowing Amazon sale prices. The laptop features 12th Generation Intel EVOTM Core i5-1240P processor, 512 GB NVMe SSD, 16 GB LPDDR5 memory, 13.3 inch (ca. 34 cm) FHD AMOLED display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It also has multiple ports to enhance connectivity, intelligent video call solution, backlit pro keyboard, fingerprint reader and ambient light sensor. With all these astonishing features, it is a must-buy laptop.

7. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a thin and light design with a 2-in-1 touchscreen function. The new Surface Pro 7 lets you work with efficiency and improves the working power. It is designed for multitasking with enhanced graphics, Intel Core processor, fast charging and laptop to tablet versatility. Its key highlights are Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor, 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with Intel Iris plus graphics, 128 GB SSD and preinstalled Windows 10. The laptop can be bought at Amazon Prime Day sale at a heavily discounted price.

8. Redmi Book Pro

Redmi Book Pro is one of the best laptops under 50k. With Prime Day Sale, the same laptop can be bought for under 40k. The laptop is known for its amazing speed, anti-glare display and massive storage. Its connectivity is also great with multiple USB and HDMI ports. With stereo speakers, brushed metallic finish and bigger screen space, you can enjoy uninterrupted hours of multitasking.

Amazon Prime Day sale offers will soon be live on all products. The Prime Day Sale gives us a great opportunity to invest in the best laptops at special discounted prices. The sale deals offered by Amazon during the Prime Day sale are unique and can be enjoyed all over India by Prime Members. Make sure you do not miss this great chance and avail maximum discounts.

