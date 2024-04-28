Rubina Dilaik has gained popularity in the entertainment industry for her exceptional acting skills and stunning appearance. The actress who recently became a mother to twin daughters with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, confidently embraces her curves post-pregnancy.

The actress remains active on social media, treating her fans with a sneak peek into her personal life. The actress continues to captivate the audience with her fashion sense. A few hours ago, Rubina dropped some pictures of herself in a dazzling gray Kaftan.

Rubina Dilaik dazzles in a heavily embellished gray Kaftan

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and delighted fans with a series of stunning pictures in a glamorous gray Kaftan. Rubina captioned the post, “Tassel free …. I mean hassle-free.”

The Choti Bahu actress looked gorgeous in a heavily embellished sequin gray kaftan, featuring intricate cut dana work throughout. The kaftan's elegance was enhanced by long tassels, and it featured a flattering V-neck design. She accessorized the outfit with dangling silver earrings, and her curled hair completed the chic ensemble.

Fan reactions

As soon as Rubina Dilaik uploaded the picture, fans filled the comment section with compliments. Some fans recalled her dance performance in Bigg Boss, while others simply couldn't get enough of her latest photoshoot. One user wrote, "Finally a wow photoshoot after a long time." Another user commented, "Ye song jab bhi mai sunti hu to aapki hi yaad aati h.... Remember it..BB me aapka dance. (Whenever I listen to this song, I remember you... Remember it..Your dance in BB)."

Speaking of her personal life, Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with actor Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018. The couple welcomed twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa on November 27, 2023. They revealed this joyful news a few days later, sharing a photo of their newborns.

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame right from her debut show. She entered the entertainment industry with Choti Bahu, portraying the role of Radhika Shastri. Following this success, she appeared in other hit shows such as Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. In the television industry, Rubina showcased her versatility by winning Bigg Boss 14. Additionally, she has showcased her skills in reality shows through her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

